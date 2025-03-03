Jill Biden Has Never Been Shy About Showing Off Her Killer Legs

Jill Biden had a ton of heads turning at the 2025 inauguration when she opted for a purple skirt suit and skipped a pair of tights, icy weather be damned. However, it wouldn't be the first time the former first lady decided to put her killer pins on display, even if the elements didn't exactly make it easy. Au contraire, the former model has worn a ton of leg-bearing looks over the years.

Sticking with the purple suit for inauguration day, like we said, Jill's bared legs got a ton of attention — like, headline attention — and we weren't shocked by that. After all, the inauguration was moved indoors for the first time in four decades because of just how cold it was. As such, seeing her step out on the White House steps sans pantyhose had our teeth chattering a little bit. TBH, we're shocked her legs didn't turn the same shade of purple the minute she walked through the door, and she gets major props for no visible goosebumps. There's also no question that her legs looked great in the ensemble.

Having said that, unfortunately, even Jill's great legs didn't stop her from ending up on our worst-dressed list for the inauguration. Perhaps if she'd worn a pair of boots there would have been more balance to the outfit. However, the random flash of skin was a little jarring — especially since in addition to the skirt suit and coat, the outgoing FLOTUS was even sporting matching gloves. Luckily, it wasn't the first time Joe Biden's missus had worn a leg-revealing lewk, and many of her past attempts were way more successful.