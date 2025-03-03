Jill Biden Has Never Been Shy About Showing Off Her Killer Legs
Jill Biden had a ton of heads turning at the 2025 inauguration when she opted for a purple skirt suit and skipped a pair of tights, icy weather be damned. However, it wouldn't be the first time the former first lady decided to put her killer pins on display, even if the elements didn't exactly make it easy. Au contraire, the former model has worn a ton of leg-bearing looks over the years.
Sticking with the purple suit for inauguration day, like we said, Jill's bared legs got a ton of attention — like, headline attention — and we weren't shocked by that. After all, the inauguration was moved indoors for the first time in four decades because of just how cold it was. As such, seeing her step out on the White House steps sans pantyhose had our teeth chattering a little bit. TBH, we're shocked her legs didn't turn the same shade of purple the minute she walked through the door, and she gets major props for no visible goosebumps. There's also no question that her legs looked great in the ensemble.
Having said that, unfortunately, even Jill's great legs didn't stop her from ending up on our worst-dressed list for the inauguration. Perhaps if she'd worn a pair of boots there would have been more balance to the outfit. However, the random flash of skin was a little jarring — especially since in addition to the skirt suit and coat, the outgoing FLOTUS was even sporting matching gloves. Luckily, it wasn't the first time Joe Biden's missus had worn a leg-revealing lewk, and many of her past attempts were way more successful.
Jill's look for Joe's farewell address was a winner
While Jill Biden's inauguration outfit wasn't her best, one ensemble she picked just days prior couldn't have been more different. The all-black, leggy lewk she donned in honor of Joe Biden's farewell address was a winner, no question about it.
For the occasion, Jill paired a knee-length black dress that featured a keyhole detail with a pair of Dior J'Adior slingback pumps. The slingback style was the perfect way for the outgoing first lady to show off her pins without any ankle straps getting in the way, and it created the visual illusion of super long legs. The monotone choice was also super sophisticated (while possibly geared towards sending a message that she was mourning the end of her husband's presidency).
Though Jill's farewell address outfit was much sleeker than her inauguration getup, it did have one thing in common with the purple ensemble. That would be, bare legs — and judging by everyone else she was pictured with at the event, that might not have been a great choice, temperature-wise. Sure, we won't compare it to Kamala Harris' pantsuit, because she rarely ditches her go-to outfit and has been known to wear the look whatever the weather, but even Hunter Biden's wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, was fairly bundled up in a cardigan, black and white pants, and boots. No hate to Jill on this front — we love the commitment to a fashion moment, chilly weather or not!
Jill's Notre-Dame outfit was leggier than we thought
In December 2024, Jill Biden attended the reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral — and we'd be lying if we said we were fans of her look right from the start. As some may remember, she paired a navy coat dress with a black coat atop, as well as a blue ombre scarf. While it wasn't Biden's most unflattering look, it also wasn't the greatest thing we'd ever seen her in. That was, until she took a seat and gave us a front row-esque look, complete with a peekaboo leg moment. Though it did seem as though she was wearing sheer tights, once again, she had way more skin showing than most of the other people around her.
Perhaps Dior is Biden's go-to for standout leggy moments, because, once again, she donned her black J'Adior slingback pumps for the occasion. As an added extra, she also brought along a Lady Dior bag. Biden's seemed to be a medium size, which retails at $6500. With the shoes coming in at around $1050, it's safe to say the former first lady's Notre-Dame look was one of the priciest we've seen Biden wearing, and that checks out, because she looked like a million bucks.
Between the structured coat and coat dress, the high-end accessories, and the more casual scarf, it gave just enough balance to be effortless. And, even though those around her were still rocking warmer, more covered pieces, Biden looked right at home next to Brigitte Macron, who picked a minidress and knee-length coat for the evening.
Jill channeled Barbie in a short pink skirt suit
Another time Jill Biden showed off her enviable legs? When she participated in the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting in September 2024. The then-FLOTUS wore a pink suit to discuss a women's health research project, and to say it gave us flashbacks to the "Barbie" movie would be an understatement.
Everything from the color to the fit was a stunning pick for the first lady — and proving our Dior theory right, she wore the brand once again. This time, her shoes were a pink, toile du juoy patterned variation. As for the suit, that was Dior, too. Biden re-wore both that and the shoes around a month later and earned an Instagram shout-out from Dior's creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri. We totally get why the designer was thrilled because Biden looked incredible both times.
Again, as with the Notre-Dame look, Biden's legs became significantly more noticeable once she sat down. Far from being too much, though, she went for a subtle "Sussex Slant" a la Meghan Markle, which kept her looking poised. And, just like the Duchess of Sussex, Biden opted to eschew pantyhose, keeping her legs bare. We're hoping she'll re-wear the suit many more times (notably, she already did wear it with another pair of pink Dior slingbacks and a black coat on one of her last days in the White House). We like all the colors but pink just looks so good on her.
Jill's DNC dress was messy (but her legs looked great)
Okay, we'll preface this by saying we have not had a change of heart regarding Jill Biden's sparkly blue dress for the 2024 Democratic National Convention. We still think Biden's dress was inappropriate for the DNC and better suited to a club. Hear us out, though: her legs looked great in it. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if she saw the dress' length and the fairy godmother-esque shoes and went with the outfit, based purely on that. Well, that may be pushing it, but we're still trying to come up with a reason for the bizarre pick that night. The fact of the matter is those shoes and her legs were great, and we'll always wonder what could have been had she skipped the mermaid frock.
Of course, some may say that Biden has actually worn similar (though less glitzy) outfits in the past. Take, for instance, her outfit for the 2024 Olympic Games opening. Still light blue, still form-fitting, but way more polished and certainly more appropriate for a sitting first lady. Granted, she didn't get to wear the sparkly blue shoes, settling instead for a blue pair that matched her belted dress, but when even the glitzy heels don't salvage the overall look, that's the price that must be paid.
TBH, if ever there was a sign for Jill to stick with her tried-and-true Dior (the glitter dress was by Ralph Lauren), this would have been it.
Jill stunned in a purple metallic mini
Strictly speaking, now that Joe Biden is out of the White House, Jill Biden can wear whatever she likes without worrying about public scrutiny — and who knows? Perhaps glitter and metallic minis are calling her name. Michelle Obama certainly underwent a major transformation after leaving her FLOTUS post, so perhaps she'll even loan Jill her sparkly Balenciaga boots. However, on the off-chance that Jill wants to stick with first lady dressing, show a little leg, and have a glitzy element to it all, there would be no need to pull the sparkly blue dress out again (seriously, Jill, there is no need). All she has to do is rock the little purple number she donned for the International Women of Courage Award ceremony in 2024.
Jill's grape-colored dress was the perfect mix of class and fun, and as a bonus for the first lady who's never had qualms showing off her pins, it hit just above the knee. Frankly, we're a little sad she didn't wear this particular lewk more often.
It's not clear if the dress in question was by Dior, though we doubt it. Even so, there's an exception to every rule, and there's no question that it was a perfect pick for Jill.