The Rare Times Kamala Harris Ditched Her Typical Pantsuit
Kamala Harris' pantsuits are so iconic that her great-niece, Leela Ajagu, donned one in her honor for the 2024 Democratic National Convention. That said, every once in a while, the 2024 presidential candidate switches it up, too. And, while we doubt she has plans to ditch her signature style any time soon, on the rare occasions that she has branched out, she's certainly made it work (and stayed true to herself while doing so).
It does bear mentioning that despite Kamala being known for her pantsuits, she's also found a way to make them her own. One way she's gone about that is by playing around with different pant styles and often opting for sneakers instead of more formal footwear. So well known is Harris (who was an attorney before going into politics) for that particular styling choice that she was photographed in it for one of her 2021 Vogue covers, with the outlet referring to her penchant for Converse sneakers as one of her sartorial trademarks. Even so, Kamala has also opted for even more laid-back looks on occasion.
Case in point: The viral 2020 "We did it, Joe" video, which showed Kamala in leggings, a quarter-zip, and a pair of sunnies. A few years later, Kamala's niece Meena Harris shared a snap on her Instagram of her in similarly casual fare. This time, Kamala was in black Adidas sweatpants and a gray hoodie. Perfect for snuggling with a great-niece and just as ideal for puzzle-building on the living room rug. However, not all of Kamala's non-pantsuit outfits have been quite so casual.
She rocked an asymmetric midi dress for a red carpet
Kamala Harris may go casual on occasion, but she's also made a number of red-carpet appearances over the years — and when she has, she's made it clear that she has no problem blending in with the A-list. One of said appearances was the 2012 Emmy Eve party hosted by Showtime, and Harris' pick for the evening was certainly no pantsuit.
Harris opted for a gold, figure-skimming one-shoulder dress by Ralph Lauren for the event. To accessorize, she picked a black woven clutch with gold hardware, black gladiator heels, and some gold jewelry. It's pretty clear that a lot of thought went into the little details of the then-California Attorney General's lewk, and she also gets snaps for pairing of-the-moment pieces with more classic elements (after all, the event was more than a decade ago — and it still looks relevant). However, one element of the outfit that did stand out (and not necessarily in a great way) was her silver watch. Perhaps she opted to wear it as a reminder to all that while she looked the part of an A-lister, she was still a high-ranking official. Alternatively, maybe she had important Attorney General business to attend to after the event and needed to keep an eye on the time. Of course, there's also the possibility that she kept it on as a way to make things look a little more casual, à la her Converse trick.
Whatever the rationale behind the timepiece, the rest of the outfit was a great one and a sure sign that she can rock a number of styles — trademark or not.
Kamala Harris wore a plaid set for the 2012 DNC
We hear you: a skirt suit isn't all that different from a pantsuit, with the obvious exception of the bottoms. However, Kamala Harris' plaid skirt suit for the 2012 Democratic National Convention was a major switch-up from the look she's typically known for.
In addition to the tweed fabric, Harris' set came with an open-collar neckline, which again differentiated it from her usual outfit choices. The jacket also flared out subtly at the sides, creating a peplum effect. As for the skirt, that was a pencil silhouette. While onstage, Harris accessorized with her beloved bangles, a watch, a pair of pearl earrings, and some pointy-toed stiletto heels. However, offstage, she added a double-layered gold necklace to the mix. Honestly, we wish she'd kept it on because it gave the already stunning lewk another layer of chic. That said, even without the jewelry, it was a winning choice.
Though the 2012 DNC predated Harris' friendship with Meghan Markle, her plaid set certainly had us thinking of it as something the Duchess of Sussex (or even her "Suits" character Rachel Zane) might have worn — and we can't help but hope that the 2024 presidential hopeful pulls it out again at some point in the future.
Kamala stunned in a sparkly black midi dress
Kamala Harris made another red-carpet appearance for the 2013 Breakthrough Prize, and, once again, she ditched the pantsuit. And, perhaps because the awards ceremony took place in December, she went all out, choosing a decidedly festive ensemble.
Harris' Breakthrough Prize dress had an old Hollywood feel, with a sweetheart neckline coupled with a mesh top and sleeves. As for the holiday season touch, the dress was covered in sequins. However, with the length capped at the knee, it didn't come across as over-the-top or costumey. Accessory-wise, Harris kept things simple, opting for some gold bracelets and black heels with gold studs to bring it all together — and though she again wore her watch, somehow it didn't feel quite as jarring for the Breakthrough Prize (though perhaps that's because of the specific angle she was photographed from).
As an aside, it bears mentioning that Harris' watch wasn't the only thing she re-wore. The former Attorney General also recycled the very same clutch she'd used for the Showtime event. What's more, she actually wore her entire Breakthrough Prize outfit again the following year for the 2014 NAACP Image Awards. Given that some of Harris' outfits have cost a wild amount of money, her choice to re-wear was both eco-friendly and a great way to get bang for her buck.
Kamala picked a pussybow blouse and skirt for a gala dinner
Though a look back through Kamala Harris' outfits over the years shows that her love for pantsuits has never wavered, in 2014, she branched out once again. For that year's Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles gala dinner, Harris paired a black pencil skirt with a black satin pussy-bow blouse, and it was an understated yet very chic ensemble. Harris kept her makeup natural and her hair styled in a side-part blowout (aka the other portion of her go-to look).
Other than being an elegant look in itself, one benefit of Harris' simple outfit was that it allowed her jewelry to stand out. Once again, she went with a selection of bangles, her watch, and her pearl earrings. The earrings, in particular, have prompted a ton of chatter, as they're thought to be an homage to the politician's sorority days at Howard University's Alpha Kappa Alpha. In fact, some may even remember that thousands of women wore pearls to celebrate Harris' inauguration as vice president in 2021.
It is worth noting that Harris has at times come under fire for her choices in jewelry, with some even suggesting that her love for accessorizing has played a part in some of her most controversial outfits of all time. However, as with the repeated clutch bags and outfits she's reused over the years, we think it's pretty admirable that she makes the most of what she has.
Kamala has had black tie moments, too
In addition to her business formal and more cocktail-leaning lewks, Kamala Harris also has a history of attending black-tie functions, and as such, we've seen her in a number of formal dresses over the years, too. And staying true to form, she's reused some of those as well. Such was the case with the black-and-metallic evening gown she wore for the 2018 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner, which she'd worn previously for the 2014 LACMA Art + Film Gala. The first time she wore the dress, she opted for gold drop-down earrings and bangles, while the second time, she went with a black pearl necklace (and bangles — always the bangles).
Harris also had another black-tie moment in 2015 when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. As far as non-pantsuit outfits go, this is probably the biggest departure from the norm we've seen from the politician, with the dress featuring both sequins and sheer mesh panels. One might even say it was a slightly more risqué version of the dress she'd worn to the Breakthrough Prize two years prior. Either way, it was a stunning (if unexpected) pick for her.
Though Harris tends to stick to her tried-and-tested pantsuit, it's safe to say she's happy to deviate on occasion. Even then, though, she's certainly found a way to make it look very organic. Even in her Vanity Fair Oscars Party pick, there was no question who we were looking at. A lot of that comes down to her uber-consistent styling, from accessories to hair and makeup. However, we also think there's something to be said for Harris standing out herself. Pantsuit or not, the very first female vice president of the United States of America is an icon.