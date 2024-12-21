The Rare Times Kamala Harris Ditched Her Typical Pantsuit

Kamala Harris' pantsuits are so iconic that her great-niece, Leela Ajagu, donned one in her honor for the 2024 Democratic National Convention. That said, every once in a while, the 2024 presidential candidate switches it up, too. And, while we doubt she has plans to ditch her signature style any time soon, on the rare occasions that she has branched out, she's certainly made it work (and stayed true to herself while doing so).

It does bear mentioning that despite Kamala being known for her pantsuits, she's also found a way to make them her own. One way she's gone about that is by playing around with different pant styles and often opting for sneakers instead of more formal footwear. So well known is Harris (who was an attorney before going into politics) for that particular styling choice that she was photographed in it for one of her 2021 Vogue covers, with the outlet referring to her penchant for Converse sneakers as one of her sartorial trademarks. Even so, Kamala has also opted for even more laid-back looks on occasion.

Case in point: The viral 2020 "We did it, Joe" video, which showed Kamala in leggings, a quarter-zip, and a pair of sunnies. A few years later, Kamala's niece Meena Harris shared a snap on her Instagram of her in similarly casual fare. This time, Kamala was in black Adidas sweatpants and a gray hoodie. Perfect for snuggling with a great-niece and just as ideal for puzzle-building on the living room rug. However, not all of Kamala's non-pantsuit outfits have been quite so casual.