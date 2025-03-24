Karoline Leavitt Accidentally Confirms Elon Musk's Weird Personality Gives Her The Ick

As White House Press Secretary, it's safe to assume that Karoline Leavitt sometimes has to bite her tongue. Unfortunately, even if your job is all about putting a particular spin on things, sometimes what you really think is written all over your face. It seems that this was the case for Leavitt when she saw Elon Musk's latest embarrassing viral moment firsthand.

Since making a U-turn on his political views and Donald Trump, Musk has managed to secure his title as Trump's most embarrassing crony amidst some very stiff competition. Most recently, a video of the Tesla CEO has been making the rounds online. In it, he balances several dining utensils on his finger while at a dinner at Mar-a-Lago. With a serious look on his face, Musk seems to seek praise from those around him for his juvenile dinner table trick.

Elon Musk shows off balancing three utensils to the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt https://t.co/wqaEGzuA2E — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) March 22, 2025

Leavitt, who is standing right next to Musk in the clip, seemingly can't hide her apparent disbelief at the childlike behavior on display courtesy of Trump's top sidekick. She is seen walking away, shaking her head while sporting a disbelieving smile. Folks on X, formerly known as Twitter, weren't afraid to point out Leavitt's clear cringing. "The way she walks away sooo uncomfortable," one person wrote. "She looks like she's walking past the children's table," noted another.