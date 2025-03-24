Karoline Leavitt Accidentally Confirms Elon Musk's Weird Personality Gives Her The Ick
As White House Press Secretary, it's safe to assume that Karoline Leavitt sometimes has to bite her tongue. Unfortunately, even if your job is all about putting a particular spin on things, sometimes what you really think is written all over your face. It seems that this was the case for Leavitt when she saw Elon Musk's latest embarrassing viral moment firsthand.
Since making a U-turn on his political views and Donald Trump, Musk has managed to secure his title as Trump's most embarrassing crony amidst some very stiff competition. Most recently, a video of the Tesla CEO has been making the rounds online. In it, he balances several dining utensils on his finger while at a dinner at Mar-a-Lago. With a serious look on his face, Musk seems to seek praise from those around him for his juvenile dinner table trick.
Elon Musk shows off balancing three utensils to the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt https://t.co/wqaEGzuA2E
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) March 22, 2025
Leavitt, who is standing right next to Musk in the clip, seemingly can't hide her apparent disbelief at the childlike behavior on display courtesy of Trump's top sidekick. She is seen walking away, shaking her head while sporting a disbelieving smile. Folks on X, formerly known as Twitter, weren't afraid to point out Leavitt's clear cringing. "The way she walks away sooo uncomfortable," one person wrote. "She looks like she's walking past the children's table," noted another.
Elon Musk's peculiar stunt earned mockery online
It often seems that Elon Musk struggles to know whether folks are laughing with him or at him. So, it should come as no surprise that while many people across the internet poked fun at the embarrassing moment, Musk spoke of it with pride. "A fork and two spoons balanced on the tip of my finger," Musk clarified in the comment section of one tweet about the incident. "I also did that kind of thing when I was 5," one user fired back. "Is he twelve?" asked another.
While she may not be quite as openly hated online as Musk is, plenty of people can't stand Karoline Leavitt, either, as she has had her fair share of awkward blunders and controversial moments in the public eye. Still, just because Leavitt knows what it's like to embarrass herself in front of the world, that doesn't mean she can simply watch while a grown man seemingly expects applause for balancing a stack of cutlery on his fingertip without her real opinion showing on her face. While Leavitt's job basically requires that she stands by Trump and his opinions no matter what, she may not fully support all of his and his cronies' antics when the cameras aren't rolling. We have a feeling we'll see her true feelings come out more and more as her time in this administration continues.