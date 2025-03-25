Olivia Dunne Dons Skimpy Bikini In Most Revealing Look Yet For Sports Illustrated
Olivia Dunne's striking style evolution now includes an exciting new chapter. As part of the reveal for her spread in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, she showed off some of the outfits she wore for the magazine. In a behind-the-scenes clip from the photoshoot shared on Instagram by both Dunne and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, she's rocking a tiny leopard-print bikini. The gymnast was followed by cameras as she posed on a small brick wall on a beach. Dunne struck multiple sultry poses in the skimpy two-piece, which featured a thick chain around the strap of the top. Tiny bottoms and a matching chunky belt completed her ensemble.
In addition to that spicy look, Dunne also shared a quick glimpse at another animal-print swimsuit she wore for the iconic magazine. The Louisiana State University grad rocked a strapless zebra-print one-piece with extremely high-cut sides that showed off her sculpted hips and midsection. She completed the look by sporting a backwards powder blue baseball cap, which matched the blue sky backdrop as she posed in the water of a beach.
Speaking to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Dunne discussed having the confidence to show off her figure in revealing swimwear. "SI Swim means to me being comfortable in your own skin and being undeniably you. Which is something I still work on to this day," she told the publication. "But SI's really helped me to see that it's O.K. to not be perfect and to just be comfortable in your own skin," Dunne added. Leading up to the swimsuit reveal, Dunne had been showing off some other spicy looks online.
Olivia Dunne has regrets about past revealing outfits
A month before wowing followers with her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit outfits, Olivia Dunne showcased her fit figure in athleisure wear. For a sponsored Instagram post, she was photographed wearing a matching purple sports bra and leggings set from Vuori, and the social media influencer's assets were accentuated in the top. Dunne struck multiple sultry poses on a couch for four photos, including one of her lying down and arching her backside in the skintight leggings. Unsurprisingly, fans showed up and littered the comment section with thirsty replies.
Dunne doesn't always show a lot of skin on her Instagram page, but she does occasionally turn up the heat. Following an October 2024 trip with her boyfriend, MLB pitcher Paul Skenes, Dunne posted some risque snaps in a carousel. The first slide showed her soaking up some rays in a tiny yellow two-piece bikini while chilling on a lounge chair. That vacay photo dump also included pictures of the couple traveling on a private jet. Later in the post, there was another alluring pic of Dunne showing off her bikini from behind while standing in the water of a beach with her back to the camera.
Those suggestive snaps were tame compared to the outfits Dunne has sported to Coachella in the past. In April 2024, Dunne discussed her inappropriate Coachella outfits on TikTok. "There's literally nothing there," she said about a black crop top and transparent skirt combo she wore at the festival. "I don't think I'd ever wear this again," the model-athlete added.