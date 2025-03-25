Olivia Dunne Dons Skimpy Bikini In Most Revealing Look Yet For Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne's striking style evolution now includes an exciting new chapter. As part of the reveal for her spread in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, she showed off some of the outfits she wore for the magazine. In a behind-the-scenes clip from the photoshoot shared on Instagram by both Dunne and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, she's rocking a tiny leopard-print bikini. The gymnast was followed by cameras as she posed on a small brick wall on a beach. Dunne struck multiple sultry poses in the skimpy two-piece, which featured a thick chain around the strap of the top. Tiny bottoms and a matching chunky belt completed her ensemble.

In addition to that spicy look, Dunne also shared a quick glimpse at another animal-print swimsuit she wore for the iconic magazine. The Louisiana State University grad rocked a strapless zebra-print one-piece with extremely high-cut sides that showed off her sculpted hips and midsection. She completed the look by sporting a backwards powder blue baseball cap, which matched the blue sky backdrop as she posed in the water of a beach.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Dunne discussed having the confidence to show off her figure in revealing swimwear. "SI Swim means to me being comfortable in your own skin and being undeniably you. Which is something I still work on to this day," she told the publication. "But SI's really helped me to see that it's O.K. to not be perfect and to just be comfortable in your own skin," Dunne added. Leading up to the swimsuit reveal, Dunne had been showing off some other spicy looks online.