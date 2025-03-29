It was way back in 2011 that Alec Baldwin met his future wife, Hilaria. The actor was smitten and popped the question the following year. They tied the knot after a brief engagement and welcomed their first child together, daughter Carmen Gabriela, in 2013. Over the years that followed, the couple would have more children — a lot more. "He's always asking me for more kids," the mother of seven told People in February 2025, confirming she was officially done with making babies. "They're so cute," she told the magazine, "But my body's really tired."

A yoga instructor who rebranded herself as a social media influencer, she's had some moments over the years that have raised eyebrows and stirred up controversy. Comedian Amy Schumer, in fact, roasted the Baldwins for their "Von Trapp amount of children" in a 2023 comedy special (per Us Weekly), but there's been far more oddness about the "30 Rock" star's wife than having a ton of kids.

In early 2025, the Baldwins opened up their lives for a TLC reality show, which only served to remind everyone about some of the strange things about her. To find out more, read on for a rundown of some weird details about Hilaria Baldwin.