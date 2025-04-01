The Rumors That Once Plagued Chelsea Clinton's Marriage

Chelsea Clinton grew up under the influence of one of the most powerful couples in modern history, but that same couple hardly set the gold standard for a healthy relationship. While Hillary and Bill Clinton somehow powered through the Monica Lewinsky scandal, their marriage wasn't exactly the pinnacle of #RelationshipGoals. So, is it really surprising that Chelsea found herself at the center of divorce rumors less than a year into her marriage to Marc Mezvinsky? Not really.

Being the daughter of two scandal-plagued politicians meant that people were practically waiting for Chelsea's relationship to hit a rough patch. And by February 2011 — roughly six months after tying the knot — rumors started swirling that she and Mezvinsky were already on the verge of a split. The supposed proof? Mezvinsky had taken a three-month sabbatical from his job as an investment banker to go skiing while Chelsea stayed in New York. Some also claimed he was struggling with the pressures of being the son-in-law of a former president and secretary of state, while others speculated that the couple was clashing over starting a family — especially after Bill publicly hinted that Hillary was ready to be a grandmother. But just as quickly as the rumors started, Chelsea and Mezvinsky shut them down. A few weeks later, they were spotted looking cozy at an American Foundation for AIDS Research gala, proving that their relationship was still very much intact. "All is very well [with Marc and Chelsea]," Marie Clinton Bruno, Bill's cousin, told Us Weekly at the time.

Celebrity love coach and body language expert Nicole Moore notes that rocky starts aren't unusual, especially for public figures. But then again, Chelsea and Mezvinsky's "problems" aren't exactly the same ones most couples face.