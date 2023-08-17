What Chelsea Clinton's Husband Marc Mezvinsky Does For A Living

Chelsea Clinton has managed to make a name for herself and step out of her parents' shadow, an impressive feat considering how her dad, Bill Clinton, was the president of the United States and her mom, Hillary Clinton, was a former senator and Secretary of State.

But the former first daughter was pretty adamant about forging her own path from the get-go. Speaking with Stella McCartney for a Harper's Bazaar feature, she shared that she had "tried very hard to care about things that were different from what my parents cared about." Chelsea had worked for various firms, including McKinsey & Company and Avenue Capital Group, and then went on to work for NBC News as a special correspondent, in which she reportedly earned an annual salary of $600,000. She also holds a position on the board of directors at Expedia Group, earning $250,000 to $300,000 annually, while her involvement with IAC/InterActiveCorp led to her ownership of $9 million worth of stock.

The kicker? None of these were roles she was passionate about. Luckily, her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, inspired her to find the thing she truly loved. "He [Marc] loved what he did and the fund he was working at and I thought, 'Wow, I need to figure out what I'm going to love as much,'" she said at the Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit in 2013 (via US News). Chelsea now fills the role of vice-chair of The Clinton Foundation, writes children's books, and teaches part-time at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health. As for Mezvinsky? He's pretty well-versed in finance.