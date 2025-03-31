The Tragic, True Story Of Big Bang Theory Star Johnny Galecki

Although he famously appeared in "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," Johnny Galecki would also have been perfect for another of the same era's festive hits, "Home Alone." For shortly after starring in the Chevy Chase vehicle at the age of just 14, the child star was essentially abandoned by the rest of his family.

During an interview with AV Club, Galecki revealed that once filming wrapped on the yuletide favorite, his parents and siblings decided to move from Los Angeles back to their hometown in Chicago. But with the youngster wanting to continue pursuing his acting career, it was decided that he could stay in a studio apartment entirely by himself in LA.

Although a complete lack of adult supervision may sound like a dream for most teenagers, the reality was very different for Galecki: "It wasn't fun at all, no. It was actually quite intimidating and lonely, to be honest. But I've always been happiest when I'm working, so ... My family and friends, for good or ill, are very privy to that. For good when I'm working, for ill when I'm not."