The Tragic, True Story Of Big Bang Theory Star Johnny Galecki
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TV favorite Johnny Galecki has enjoyed the kind of career that most actors can only dream of. For a good 12 years, he was regularly beamed into the nation's homes as physicist Leonard Hoftstadter in unashamedly nerdy sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." And Galecki was handsomely paid for his work on "The Big Bang Theory," earning roughly $1 million per episode for its final season. Galecki has also been recognized at the Golden Globes, Primetime Emmys, and Screen Actors Guild Awards, appeared in festive classics "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" and "Prancer," and, of course, rose to fame as Darlene's boyfriend David in the long-running sitcom, "Roseanne."
But like many of his "The Big Bang Theory" castmates, the Belgian-born actor has experienced his fair share of ups and downs, too. From failed relationships and abandonment issues to house fires and health problems, here's a look at the tragic side of his eventful life.
Johnny Galecki was left home alone aged 14
Although he famously appeared in "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," Johnny Galecki would also have been perfect for another of the same era's festive hits, "Home Alone." For shortly after starring in the Chevy Chase vehicle at the age of just 14, the child star was essentially abandoned by the rest of his family.
During an interview with AV Club, Galecki revealed that once filming wrapped on the yuletide favorite, his parents and siblings decided to move from Los Angeles back to their hometown in Chicago. But with the youngster wanting to continue pursuing his acting career, it was decided that he could stay in a studio apartment entirely by himself in LA.
Although a complete lack of adult supervision may sound like a dream for most teenagers, the reality was very different for Galecki: "It wasn't fun at all, no. It was actually quite intimidating and lonely, to be honest. But I've always been happiest when I'm working, so ... My family and friends, for good or ill, are very privy to that. For good when I'm working, for ill when I'm not."
Johnny Galecki felt lost after Roseanne ended
In 1997, after nine seasons and more than 200 episodes, the groundbreaking "Roseanne" came to an end. Having played Darlene's boyfriend David Healy for much of this impressive run, the then-22-year-old Johnny Galecki suddenly felt a little adrift.
"When we finished on Roseanne, I was very rudderless afterwards," Galecki later told Us Weekly. "Granted, I was much younger then too. I don't know, dread is a strong word, but there's definitely a lot of reluctance. We spent thousands of days, literally, in the same room together as a unit, as a family. So to not wake up and not have that to go to is going to be very jarring, I'm sure."
Of course, the Emmy nominee did get the chance to reunite with his old "Roseanne" colleagues when the comedy returned for a belated 10th season in 2017. Although the show was swiftly canceled thanks to continually shady lead Roseanne Barr's provocative views, it just as quickly spawned a spin-off, "The Conners," in which Galecki also reprised his role of David.
He once got in an accident with then-girlfriend Kaley Cuoco where she 'almost killed Galecki'
It sounds like Johnny Galecki was lucky to escape his relationship with Kaley Cuoco with his life intact. For the latter freely admitted that she nearly got him killed in what appears to be just one of many examples of her terrible driving skills.
In an interview with Maxim, the actor best known as Penny Hofstadter explained that the near-tragedy occurred while she was navigating the Dominican Republic on a Vespa. And unfortunately for her then-beau Galecki, she also had company. "I ran us right into the wall, and he went flying," she said (via Digital Spy), referring to her fellow "The Big Bang Theory" star who was riding on the back "like a little b***h."
Luckily, both parties avoided any serious injuries from the crash. Unluckily, this didn't seem to deter the party responsible from taking to the road. "I've had so many [accidents], I can't even count," Cuoco said in a manner which was practically boastful before revealing that despite being absolutely terrible at driving, she loves nothing more than getting behind the wheel.
Johnny Galecki once feared he'd suffered a stroke
Johnny Galecki suffered a major health scare in between the fourth and fifth seasons of "The Big Bang Theory." In fact, at one point the sitcom regular convinced himself that he was so ill he would have to surrender his role as Leonard Hofstadter.
While speaking to Jessica Radloff for her book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Galecki explained that during one particular visit to his sister's home, his right eye suddenly started getting teary. Despite taking allergy medicine, the actor's condition got worse the following morning when he woke up drooling and with one half of his face drooping. Scared he'd suffered a stroke, he swiftly called the show's head honcho Chuck Lorre en route to the hospital to get his future career plans up and running.
"I said, 'I'm going to help you recast my role, and I would love if you would also consider me for a staff writing position on the show,'" Galecki recalled (via TV Line). Lorre soon came to the rescue, however, and after consulting various doctors, he informed his show's leading man that Bell's palsy was more likely to be the cause. Luckily, the Belgian-born star made a full recovery and normal "The Big Bang Theory" service was resumed.
Johnny Galecki felt pressured to keep his girlfriend a secret
Johnny Galecki spent two years dating his fellow "The Big Bang Theory" actor Kaley Cuoco. Sadly, this mix of the personal with the professional prevented the former child star from enjoying their time together.
In a post-split interview with Vanity Fair, Cuoco – who's no stranger to airing her dirty laundry in public – revealed that Galecki felt pressured to keep their romance a secret from viewers in case it spoiled their on-screen relationship. "He was very protective of what the fans would think, because we wanted them to want Leonard and Penny together so badly, that if they saw us together in real life, it could ruin the fantasy," she said.
Although she didn't believe it should be an issue at the time, Cuoco now understands why Galecki was so concerned. But the latter also admitted to the same magazine that he did make things difficult for themselves at the time: "At a certain point it felt like we were living this lie because we were going to award shows and functions and pretending like we're not a couple, when in fact we were a very loving couple."
Chuck Lorre deliberately made Johnny's life more difficult
It's fair to say that Chuck Lorre didn't exactly make things easy for Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki's relationship following their break-up in 2009. Instead of giving the couple of two years, and their "The Big Bang Theory" characters Leonard and Penny, some much-needed space, the show's creator instead decided to choose chaos.
Indeed, during a 2020 interview on the "Armchair Expert" podcast, Cuoco theorized that Lorre deliberately ramped up her shared screen time with Galecki, and that included plenty of physical encounters, too. "When we broke up, obviously it was a little sensitive for a minute," she said. "But I remember those weeks that Chuck had written these episodes where all of a sudden our characters were like sleeping together every other second."
"And Johnny and I would talk, I'm like, 'No but I think he did that on purpose,'" she continued. "I still believe he might've ... just to f*** with us." Luckily, despite such on-set awkwardness, the one-time lovebirds managed to remain friends throughout the rest of the sitcom's run and beyond.
Johnny Galecki lost his house in a fire
Johnny Galecki can undoubtedly empathize with the thousands of people who lost their homes in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires of 2025. As eight years earlier, the "Suicide Kings" star also suffered the same fate.
Indeed, in June 2017, Galecki's San Luis Obispo ranch was completely obliterated by a 1,200-acre bush fire that also destroyed several other properties in the same neighborhood. Luckily, the actor had been out of town during the disaster and, remarkably, no one else in the vicinity was injured, either. In a statement given to the press, the star expressed his condolences to everyone who'd been affected, but vowed that the tragedy would only make them stronger.
"It's never the structures that create a community — it's the people," Galecki said (via BBC News). "And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it's that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it's a time to reach out and rebuild." The Primetime Emmy nominee also thanked the sheriff's office and the fire department for their efforts, adding, "I know you guys are fighting the good fight to keep us safe."
Johnny Galecki struggled with The Big Bang Theory's end
Having lasted 12 seasons and a whopping 279 episodes, "The Big Bang Theory" remains one of the longest-running sitcoms in American TV history. Having spent most of his 30s, and the first half of his 40s on its set, Johnny Galecki inevitably found it difficult to say goodbye.
In fact, while speaking to Entertainment Weekly (via Metro) ahead of its final season, the former child actor couldn't stop the tears from flowing. He acknowledged that this was only a sign of things to come. "I just hope, selfishly and personally there's a lot of emotional scenes because none of us are going to be able to keep from crying during that last taping. They've got to justify it in the writing somehow, because that's inevitable."
Several months later, Galecki uploaded an Instagram photo of the final table read of the nerdy sitcom. As you'd expect, plenty of tissues were needed. "This morning was not an easy one," the clearly emotional star wrote in the caption before adding that he was both sad and grateful for the experience.
Johnny Galecki never felt like he belonged in Hollywood
Following the loss of his San Luis Obispo home in a devastating wildfire, Johnny Galecki decided to move away from the bright lights of the big city. Instead, he decided to reside in Tennessee in a gothic palace that looks like it escaped from a Tim Burton fantasy to boot.
Speaking to Architectural Digest about his remarkably distinctive house, Galecki explained that he always intended to relocate to somewhere outside the Hollywood bubble. In fact, despite living there for his entire adult life, and for several years alone as a teenager, too, the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" star always believed he was something of an outsider.
"I never felt like much of an Angeleno," Galecki said before insisting that he tried his very best to fit in. "And I did try. I say that with sadness, not with snobbery. Thirty years is just a very long time to live in a city that you're not all that comfortable in."
Johnny Galecki broke up with the mother of his child
Following failed relationships with Sara Gilbert and Kaley Cuoco, both of whom he also played the love interests of on the small screen, Johnny Galecki looked to have found the one in the form of Alaina Meyer.
The pair first went public in September 2018 when they posted a loved-up photo on Instagram and soon after graced the red carpet of the People's Choice Awards hand in hand. Although they later denied rumors they'd gotten engaged, Galecki and Meyer did become parents in December 2019 with the birth of son Avery. "We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world," the proud father posted on social media (via USA Today) on learning about the news of the pregnancy.
But sadly, within a year, things between the couple turned sour. Meyer hinted at disharmony with a cryptic Instagram post which read, "This has been the gnarliest year of my life, with the highest highs and the lowest lows." Just a week later, it was reported that the twosome had decided to go their separate ways.