Huge Scandals That Have Rocked The Obama Family

No president exits the White House with a controversy-free record. It just comes with the territory. And Barack Obama and Michelle Obama were no exception. However, no controversy is created equal. To many commenters, the scandals surrounding the Obamas that the media focused on reflect a simpler time for American politics, one where fashion choices and food preferences made headlines. Nowadays, they're often brought up in contrast to the scandals involving Donald Trump and his family.

"Yeah Trump does bad stuff sometimes but do you remember when Obama wore that tan suit," one user wrote on X, previously known as Twitter, in March 2025. However, others believe the media fixated on trivial matters when Barack deserved real criticism in some areas. "Obama wears a tan suit while announcing that he is going to use military action against ISIS and the media was more preoccupied with the suit's color than the actual news of foreign US military intervention," another X user argued.

Michelle's outfit choices have also been met with harsh criticism. But she also caused uproars over more serious matters, including breaking royal protocol on her first trip to the U.K. as first lady and making eyebrow-raising statements about her pride in the United States. The Obamas have handled the rumors surrounding them with grace and humor, and the same is largely true for their controversies. Barack has even joked about his infamous tan suit. The current state of American politics does make some of the Obamas' controversies sound like silly jokes.