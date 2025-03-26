Kimberly Guilfoyle FINALLY Wears An Appropriate Outfit (Yes, You Read That Right)
Kimberly Guilfoyle left her revealing, form-fitting dresses at home when she spoke at the White House alongside Donald Trump on March 24 in honor of Greek Independence Day. In what can only be described as a shocking turn of events, Guilfoyle showed up for the occasion in an appropriate outfit, as she wore a bright red pantsuit with a stylish long sleeve blouse underneath. The former Fox News anchor showed off the classy ensemble on her Instagram Stories where she posted a snap of her posing with her son in the White House. Republican political candidate Meg Weinberger also shared a pic of Guilfoyle in the stylish 'fit to her own Instagram page, as the Greek Ambassador's hair extensions were draped down the front of her blazer.
Guilfoyle also reposted a video of Trump introducing her to the press. He planted a quick kiss on her cheek as she approached the podium. "I tell you this is an honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve this country ... [under] the most important, powerful president that this country has ever seen," she said.
The pantsuit presser ensemble came only days after Guilfoyle wore a wildly inappropriate dress to a charity event. While attending a fundraiser for Furry Friends at Mar-a-Lago, Guilfoyle rocked a lacy black dress that had a low-cut neckline. Leading up to that charity event, Guilfoyle had been on an inappropriate dress tour, which of course came on the heels of her breakup from Donald Trump Jr.
Kimberly Guilfoyle turned up the heat in revealing dresses
The professional-looking red pantsuit was quite the departure from when Kimberly Guilfoyle had spent time with the Trumps a couple months earlier. Guilfoyle rocked a busty dress at an inauguration ball that was attended by Donald Trump Jr. and his new girlfriend. The skin-baring number seemed ill-suited for the occasion, as it was a floral print dress that had a plunging neckline and was cinched at the waist with a black belt. She wore that outfit a month after reports came out that her sartorial choices were a point of contention when she was still engaged to Trump Jr. An insider told People in December 2024, "The tight dresses need to go and she has been told that."
Of course, they did not go, even after her and Trump Jr. called off the engagement. In fact, Guilfoyle seemingly turned up the heat with a slew of eye-catching dresses in the months following their split. Perhaps in response to spotting her former fiancé packing on the PDA with his new girlfriend, Guilfoyle wore a revenge dress on March 5. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Guilfoyle showed off her figure in a tight-fitting black minidress that showcased her legs with its high hemline, and she accessorized with a matching black Dior bag and a furry shawl. Naturally, Guilfoyle completed the look with her hair extensions flowing down her chest.