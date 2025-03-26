Kimberly Guilfoyle FINALLY Wears An Appropriate Outfit (Yes, You Read That Right)

Kimberly Guilfoyle left her revealing, form-fitting dresses at home when she spoke at the White House alongside Donald Trump on March 24 in honor of Greek Independence Day. In what can only be described as a shocking turn of events, Guilfoyle showed up for the occasion in an appropriate outfit, as she wore a bright red pantsuit with a stylish long sleeve blouse underneath. The former Fox News anchor showed off the classy ensemble on her Instagram Stories where she posted a snap of her posing with her son in the White House. Republican political candidate Meg Weinberger also shared a pic of Guilfoyle in the stylish 'fit to her own Instagram page, as the Greek Ambassador's hair extensions were draped down the front of her blazer.

Guilfoyle also reposted a video of Trump introducing her to the press. He planted a quick kiss on her cheek as she approached the podium. "I tell you this is an honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve this country ... [under] the most important, powerful president that this country has ever seen," she said.

The pantsuit presser ensemble came only days after Guilfoyle wore a wildly inappropriate dress to a charity event. While attending a fundraiser for Furry Friends at Mar-a-Lago, Guilfoyle rocked a lacy black dress that had a low-cut neckline. Leading up to that charity event, Guilfoyle had been on an inappropriate dress tour, which of course came on the heels of her breakup from Donald Trump Jr.