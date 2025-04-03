Scandals Melania Trump Can Never Erase From Her Reputation

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ever elusive, ever mysterious, and ever charismatic, Melania Trump's name will forever be etched in America's First Lady Hall of Fame. Since stepping into the political spotlight in 2016 when she first served as the country's First Lady, Melania has become a celebrity, almost rivaling her husband, Donald Trump, on the scrutiny scale. So much so that when Donald's tenure ended in 2021, Melania left with the lowest popularity rating for a first lady in recent history. But, of course, that was not too surprising, given the mirage of controversies that had trailed her.

For instance, in August 2020, Melania unveiled the newly renovated White House Rose Garden. First planted in 1913 by former First Lady Ellen Wilson and later famously redesigned by Jacqueline Kennedy in 1962, the Rose Garden has long-held historical and aesthetic significance. Melania's renovation resulted in a trimmed, minimalist look. Unsurprisingly, the design was met with mixed reactions. "How awful, she has ruined a wonderful, beautiful expression of America," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Here is the colorful, happy Rose Garden under Obama, and here is Melania's unveiling of the new garden, entirely devoid of color or joy," another critic commented, alongside before and after pictures of the garden.

Yet, the White House Rose Garden is not the only controversy Melania Trump has stirred up. Notably, her tenure as the First Lady of the United States has been marred by even more scandals.