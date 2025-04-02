Joe And Jill Biden's Daughter Ashley Lives An Incredibly Lavish Life

Any semblance of a normal life was upended for Ashley Biden when her father, Joe Biden, was sworn in as Barack Obama's vice president on January 20, 2009. But once her dear old dad was elected as POTUS himself, all bets were off as it related to Ashley's life in the public eye. "It took about two years to get into the groove of being in this position," the social worker told Elle in March 2023. "I'm doing my work as I always have been, but kind of figuring out the role as First Daughter, and how can I use it in the most positive way, where it's not about me, it's about Americans. And what I've learned is, I want to tell the story of others — I want to lift up organizations and share this information," she explained.

But make no mistake — being a first daughter of the United States comes with some pretty cool perks. Over the years, Ashley has enjoyed an incredibly lavish life. Suffice to say, it's good to be Joe and Jill Biden's daughter.