Joe And Jill Biden's Daughter Ashley Lives An Incredibly Lavish Life
Any semblance of a normal life was upended for Ashley Biden when her father, Joe Biden, was sworn in as Barack Obama's vice president on January 20, 2009. But once her dear old dad was elected as POTUS himself, all bets were off as it related to Ashley's life in the public eye. "It took about two years to get into the groove of being in this position," the social worker told Elle in March 2023. "I'm doing my work as I always have been, but kind of figuring out the role as First Daughter, and how can I use it in the most positive way, where it's not about me, it's about Americans. And what I've learned is, I want to tell the story of others — I want to lift up organizations and share this information," she explained.
But make no mistake — being a first daughter of the United States comes with some pretty cool perks. Over the years, Ashley has enjoyed an incredibly lavish life. Suffice to say, it's good to be Joe and Jill Biden's daughter.
Ashley Biden is used to rolling with some serious security
It's no secret that Ashley Biden has rolled with a Secret Service detail for many years. As the daughter of a vice president and eventual president, it was imperative that she have the protection. "My daughter has Secret Service, and it's just wonderful. I'm not sure what they think about it, but it's just wonderful," then-president Joe Biden gushed in 2023 during a speech commemorating the one-year anniversary of the PACT Act.
It should be noted, however, that on March 17, 2025, President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he was ending both Ashley and her brother Hunter Biden's Secret Service protection — a perk they had benefited from since their father was sworn in as President of the United States in January 2021. As you may recall, prior to leaving the White House, former president Joe had extended both Ashley and Hunter's Secret Service protection through July 2025. Ironically, in 2020, while on his way out of the White House, Trump did the same thing for all five of his children and their spouses, per The Washington Post.
Ashley Biden is married to a successful surgeon
It's no secret that Ashley Biden has carved out a successful career for herself as a social worker. However, on June 2, 2012, Ashley took on an all-new role as wife when she wed otolaryngologist and plastic surgeon Dr. Howard David Krein. Ashley said "I do" in a Vera Wang gown at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Delaware. Following the ceremony, the couple and their guests celebrated with a lively reception complete with dinner and lots of dancing at her parents' home in Wilmington. It was apparent that the bridegroom had his future father-in-law's blessing when Joe Biden expressed his approval of Ashley's relationship with Krein. "This is the right guy," the then-vice president told People ahead of the nuptials. "And he's getting a helluva woman."
According to Krein's bio listed on Jefferson Facial Plastics official website, Ashley's hubby also serves as a professor and "routinely gives lectures and teaches courses on many of the intricacies of facial plastic surgery to both medical students, residents and other physicians." He also volunteers with World Pediatric Project. Per the nonprofit organization's official site, their mission is simple: "Heal a child. Change the world."
Ashley Biden has an impressive wardrobe
It's expensive to be Ashley Biden! Former president Joe Biden has never shied away talking about his finances, or rather lack thereof. "I entered as one of the poorest men in Congress, left one of the poorest men in government — in Congress and as vice president," he once told a gaggle of reporters in October 2019 (via Politifact). Still, it appears his daughter, Ashley, is accustomed to the finer things in life — namely, when it comes to her wardrobe.
On December 7, 2024, Ashley arrived at the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral ceremony alongside her mother, then-first lady Dr. Jill Biden, sporting a long, form-fitting black and gold jacquard Alice + Olivia coat. According to one X user, the luxurious coat retailed for a whopping $1995. Cha-ching! Later, while on the same final international trip as first daughter, Ashley attended another event wherein she really elevated the vibes with a gold evening gown by British fashion designer Jenny Packham. The kicker? Catherine, Princess of Wales also famously wore the same beautiful frock while attending the London premiere of "No Time To Die" in 2021. Per the Daily Mail, the gown retailed for $5,080 and is comprised of tulle, crystals, and a long cape. Unfortunately for Ashley, her attempt at the copycat Kate Middleton outfit totally backfired. "Ashley looks like she is wearing the Pound shop version ...not the right dress for her," one X user tweeted.
Ashley Biden is no stranger to New York Fashion Week
Speaking of Ashley Biden's love of fashion, she's also attended New York Fashion Week as a fashion designer. Yes, a designer! In 2017, Ashley underwent quite the evolution when she co-designed a collection of hoodies for her apparel company, Livelihood, and debuted them during the famous semi-annual fashion event. Per the brand's official site, a portion of the proceeds would fund a "wide range of community and human service initiatives and projects that improve economic advancement in local communities."
In true form, Ashley's father and biggest fan, Joe Biden, was front and center at her big fashion designer debut. "You get dressed every day. If you're using that opportunity to support your community and your neighbors, you're helping give people a fair shot to do something extraordinary with their lives," he gushed to The New York Times about his daughter's new venture.