Will Smith Takes Aim At Chris Rock Controversy On New Album (& TBH We're Bored)

We all remember when Will Smith marched on stage in a fit of rage at the 2022 Oscars and slapped the host, comedian Chris Rock, for all the world to see. He then promptly returned to his chair, but not before demanding in an expletive-filled rant that Rock keep his wife's name out of his mouth. And, scene! Following the incident, Smith was banned from attending the awards show for ten years. Additionally, Smith preemptively resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Four months after the incident, Smith issued a public apology to Rock on social media, indicating that he had tried reaching Rock directly but to no avail.

But, just three years after the incident, Smith is singing a new tune — literally. On March 28, 2025, Smith dropped a brand new rap album titled "Based on a True Story." Right out of the gate, in the confines of the first track, "Int. Barbershop – Day," Smith took aim at the Rock controversy all over again. "Will Smith is canceled," the track begins. Other lines from the track include, "Who the f*** Will Smith think he is?" and "I ain't never gonna forgive him for that s*** he did." At one point, the song even alludes to the false rumor that he was forced to give back the Oscar he won for his portrayal of Richard Williams in "King Richard." But that's not all. It also hit on his marriage to wife Jada Pinkett Smith and his warning to Rock directly following the physical altercation. "You wish you had a Jada Pinkett next to you [...] You better keep his wife's name out of your mouth." So, uh, basically just another regurgitation of the events from the 2022 Oscars — only this time in rap form. Booooorrriiinnggg.