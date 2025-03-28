Will Smith Takes Aim At Chris Rock Controversy On New Album (& TBH We're Bored)
We all remember when Will Smith marched on stage in a fit of rage at the 2022 Oscars and slapped the host, comedian Chris Rock, for all the world to see. He then promptly returned to his chair, but not before demanding in an expletive-filled rant that Rock keep his wife's name out of his mouth. And, scene! Following the incident, Smith was banned from attending the awards show for ten years. Additionally, Smith preemptively resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Four months after the incident, Smith issued a public apology to Rock on social media, indicating that he had tried reaching Rock directly but to no avail.
But, just three years after the incident, Smith is singing a new tune — literally. On March 28, 2025, Smith dropped a brand new rap album titled "Based on a True Story." Right out of the gate, in the confines of the first track, "Int. Barbershop – Day," Smith took aim at the Rock controversy all over again. "Will Smith is canceled," the track begins. Other lines from the track include, "Who the f*** Will Smith think he is?" and "I ain't never gonna forgive him for that s*** he did." At one point, the song even alludes to the false rumor that he was forced to give back the Oscar he won for his portrayal of Richard Williams in "King Richard." But that's not all. It also hit on his marriage to wife Jada Pinkett Smith and his warning to Rock directly following the physical altercation. "You wish you had a Jada Pinkett next to you [...] You better keep his wife's name out of your mouth." So, uh, basically just another regurgitation of the events from the 2022 Oscars — only this time in rap form. Booooorrriiinnggg.
Is Will Smith trying to cash in on the Chris Rock controversy?
Sadly, Will Smith's new no-holds-barred album reeks of a desperate attempt to combat his utter and complete downfall following the Oscars debacle. It's no secret that Smith's rap career isn't exactly his bread and butter. Prior to "Based on a True Story," Smith hadn't released an album since 2005. His 2025 album, comprised of 14 songs referred to as "episodes," heavily hearkens back to his "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" heyday. Recently, Smith even teamed up with his old "Fresh Prince" co-star Tatyana Ali on TikTok to recreate one of their famous dance scenes together — only this time to the tune of Doechii's song "Anxiety" and a cameo by the Gen Z rapper.
Still, one expert isn't so sure Smith's new plan will work. "The nostalgia campaign screams 'I peaked decades ago,'" PR expert Eric Schiffer told Yahoo Entertainment about the comeback attempt. "Fresh Prince' is iconic, but leaning on it now feels like Smith saying, 'Remember when I was likable?'" he added. Schiffer also pointed out that the album won't make people forgive or forget Smith's infamous slap.
It's also entirely possible that Smith has decided to dredge up the Oscars slap for another reason: money. As you may recall, just one year after the incident, in March 2023, Chris Rock hit Smith where it hurts with the release of his Netflix special aptly titled "Selective Outrage." Before that, Rock made it crystal clear that he would only talk about the slap under one condition. "I have a whole show and I'm not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good," he told a crowd at his Fantasy Springs show in April 2022, per the Palm Springs Desert Sun. Perhaps Smith now wants a piece of the Oscars assault pie, too.