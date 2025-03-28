Reba McEntire's 70th Birthday Fuels Plastic Surgery Rumors (& Surely Has Her Ex On His Knees)

Happy birthday Reba! The queen of country turned 70, and in pictures posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the age-defying celebrity looked unbelievably great. The post showed a young Reba McEntire with a mountain of her signature red curls and a wide smile next to photo of her present day self, which had her looking much younger than seven decades old. But the current photo also fueled rumors of plastic surgery, with one user on X posting, "She looks better now than she did back then." But even if McEntire has gotten a little work done, reactions turned into a parade of compliments paying respect to the country music queen, most saying that she looked amazing at 70 years old.

Happy 70th birthday to the iconic Reba McEntire. pic.twitter.com/szGIsvO9eG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 28, 2025

McEntire has had plenty to say about her plastic surgery rumors, and even gave it a sideways approval in a 2009 interview with OK!. McEntire first said, "I don't do Botox," adding, "I just don't do it. Everybody else can, it's fine with me. I don't. It's botulism, so I didn't want to put that in my body." But the most revealing part of her answer was her saying, "I think plastic surgery's great if that's what you want to do." In 2023, The U.S. Sun spoke with plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich who gave his professional opinion that, "Over the years she may have had a rhinoplasty, brow lift, and upper lid lift, as well as a facelift and fat transfer."