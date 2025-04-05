Andrew Walker Finds It Super Awkward To Kiss One Of His Hallmark Co-Stars

Kissing scenes are a given for most Hallmark romances, but that expectation didn't make it any easier for Andrew Walker to kiss his "Jingle Bell Run" co-star, Ashley Williams. While promoting their holiday film in November 2024, Walker dished on all the hilarious, awkward details about romantic onscreen moments. "This is the circus. It's a freak show," were the words Walker used to describe their smooching scenes to People. But don't worry, it's not as bad as it sounded. "I'm used to it now but we had our kissing scene at the end of last week and it's always more strange to do it when you know somebody so well," he explained, adding, "And I know her husband so well, we're very good friends."

The kids that Walker shares with his wife, Cassandra Troy, also contributed to the awkwardness around their father's kissing scenes. "West was in the car and said, 'So, Daddy, I was talking to Jonah and Jonah said that you and Gus's mommy are going to be making out in your next movie!'" the star shared about a conversation his nine-year-old had with Williams' son, Gus. However, Walker's kids went a step further by physically reprimanding him for kissing someone other than their mom. "The minute the kiss happens, they both will look at me," added the star. "My 4-year-old will say, 'Daddy, you can't do that!' Or he'll be really quiet and then he'll try to physically hurt me a little bit after."

Given the Hallmark stars' explosive onscreen chemistry, you'd never know that this Canadian Hallmark star had trouble navigating his kissing scenes. We spoke to an expert who explained why the experience may have been so awful for the actors. But first, let's talk about why Williams wasn't exactly loving it either — though for her, it was for a slightly different reason.