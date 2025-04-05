Tragic Details About Elon Musk's First Wife Justine Musk

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The following article discusses mental health issues.

Justine Musk is the author of several novels, most notably her dark fantasy series "BloodAngel." However, she is best known for being Elon Musk's first ex-wife, something she didn't plan for. Her association with the senior adviser to President Donald Trump turned her life upside down. "How do you divorce a billionaire? First you have to marry one. I didn't mean to do this. I was a young aspiring novelist from the lower middle class who assumed she would end up with some sensitive arty type or perhaps a nice professor," she wrote in a 2010 essay for The Times.

Justine and Elon went through a messy divorce amid his rising fortune and the financial inequality it created, but their marriage hadn't been much easier. The Elon Justine met in college became increasingly controlling as his wealth exploded. With that in the background, the tragic loss of their baby son and the mental health crisis she faced in the aftermath all but ensured the demise of the marriage. After eight years and six children together, Justine and Elon went their separate ways.

Justine has since lived out of the spotlight. Throughout her marriage to Elon, she often blogged about her personal life. But she stopped around 2013. In one of her last posts, she suggested she was still hurt. "When someone treats you badly — over years — it leaves you raw and wounded inside." Justine may have gotten good money from her divorce from Elon, but her life with him was far from easy.