Where Is Clay Aiken From American Idol Now?

Clay Aiken has achieved big things since coming in second during "Season 2" of American Idol." Years before Simon Cowell left "Idol," Aiken was bested by soul singer Ruben Studdard. Still, he managed a rather successful career within the music industry. In fact, Aiken got off to a slightly stronger start than his victor, according to MRT. While Studdard's debut single, "Flying Without Wings," sold 286,000 copies, Aiken's single, "This Is the Night-Bridge Over Troubled Water," eclipsed it by more than 100,000 sales. His accompanying album, "Measure of a Man," sold more than a million copies, achieving platinum status. Meanwhile, his entire catalog has produced more than five million album sales since 2003.

In recent years, Aiken has ventured into politics, though he hasn't had nearly as much success in this arena. In 2014, the singer tried and failed to run for Congress, then gave it another go in 2022. Although he wasn't successful during either bid, he did reveal his motivation for attempting to enter the political arena during his second go-around. Along with the fact that his Congressman, David Price, had recently retired, thus opening up a seat in North Carolina, Aiken, who's been open about his sexuality, also wanted to challenge Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson. "In November as I was considering it, the lieutenant governor here in North Carolina [Mark Robinson], who is ... he's empathetically challenged," he shared with Variety. "He gave a speech in which he said ... 'What purpose do homosexuals serve?' I watched that sort of with just dumb struck awe that someone could be so ignorant ... I said, you know, 'I got your purpose, b**ch. I will show you.'"

Since then, Aiken has found his way back to music.