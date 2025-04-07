Kimberly Williams-Paisley's Outfit Fail On Farmer Wants A Wife Got Brutally Called Out

Back and better than ever. Kimberly Williams-Paisley has returned to the spotlight after taking time off to focus on her health following a series of tragic setbacks. She recently has stepped up as host of the third season of "Farmer Wants A Wife," taking over for Jennifer Nettles. The popular dating show on Fox follows a group of single farmers in their quest to find love among big city women like Kimberly, a New York native. The actor, who is married to country music star Brad Paisley, resonated deeply with the show's concept. "I enjoyed being myself in this show, which was a new experience for me with my first unscripted series," she said in a statement, according to Deadline. "Because I'm a city girl who embraced the country life when I married my husband twenty-one years ago, I related to the allure of a farmer for these ladies."

In December 2024, Fox unveiled the promotional poster for Season 3 of the dating series ahead of its March 2025 premiere. The image shows Kimberly leaning over a fence while sporting a blue midi dress by Victoria Beckham. Her outfit featured a round neck with short tulip sleeves and ruched detailing across the front. Unfortunately, not everyone was a fan of the number, with one critic sounding off on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Whoever picked out the godawful dress for Kimberly Williams-Paisley on 'Farmer Wants a Wife,' should be fired. The weird bunchy unflattering lump at her abdomen? WHY?????" asked the irked X user. We'd argue that she looked amazing in the dress, especially that stunning shade of blue, but to each their own.