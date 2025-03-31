Kate Middleton's Boring Mother's Day Post Reeks Of Classic Royal PR Clean-Up

These days, Kate Middleton is reportedly cancer-free and has been slowly returning to her royal duties. Yet her Mother's Day post makes it clear that echoes of the strangeness and mistrust that boiled over between the public and the royal family during her cancer treatment still remain. To celebrate Mother's Day, the Prince and Princess of Wales' X account posted a video montage of nature footage. At one point, the video features a clip of Kate's hands touching a tree. Later, there's a clip of what appears to be William's legs walking through grass with dogs. Otherwise, there is no sign of Kate or the kids, which is who we'd assume would be the focus of a Mother's Day post.

Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary. This Mother's Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognise how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life. C pic.twitter.com/kAzkdmZ457 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 30, 2025

The tweet included the caption, "Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary. This Mother's Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognise how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life. C." This was certainly an unusual post for the occasion. And it was seemingly an attempt to avoid posting anything that could get picked apart by the public like it did last year. Ultimately, though, it's the strange air of mystery around the royal family and its social media posts that often causes backlash, and this post only seems to further intensify that feeling.