One Of Tiger Woods' Exes Suffers A Tragic Loss As He Romances Vanessa Trump

Sometimes it rains during the parade. While Tiger Woods soaks in the attention he has been getting for going public with his new girlfriend Vanessa Trump (though a lot of people were talking about it for the wrong reasons), his ex Lindsey Vonn has taken to Instagram to mourn. The Olympic champion downhill skier announced that her beloved dog Lucy had passed away, captioning a carousel of photos by writing, "9 years ago she came into my life, and from the very first moment until the very last, she brought so much light and love to me and everyone she met." Vonn also wrote about all the fun, exciting things she and Lucy did, such as being on the TV show "The Pack" on Amazon, which followed owners and their dogs as they traveled the world.

Vonn dated Woods for three years before splitting up in 2015. At the time Vonn made a statement via Facebook that said, "I will always cherish the memories that we've created together. Unfortunately, we both lead incredibly hectic lives that force us to spend a majority of our time apart." However, Vonn spoke to Entertainment Tonight in 2022 and said that she and Woods were not bitter exes, with Vonn offering nothing but good will in the wake of Wood's tragic car accident. She told the outlet, "We are friends and, of course, I'm happy that he is back and healthy." While sweet, it makes us wonder if their cordial relationship has made for additional heartache as news of Woods and his new love have taken over headlines while she says goodbye to her beloved dog.