Tiger Woods' Ex-Mistress Rubs Her Engagement In His Face & The Timing Is On Par

It's a battle of Instagram-official announcements between Tiger Woods and his former mistress Rachel Uchitel. Most recently, Uchitel took to Instagram to announce her engagement to Dan Donovan, who is the founder of two separate security companies according to his bio on Instagram. Uchitel showed off a large diamond ring in the first picture of a carousel with the caption, "So this happened ... " Along with the diamond debut, Uchitel posted photos of her and Donovan kissing and hugging next to a ocean-side vista in Montecito, California.

Among the many things Uchitel is doing now, she is the host of her podcast "Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel" whose Instagram bio says it "delves into the lives of those who have been reduced to a single headline." Uchitel was certainly in the headlines around the time of her affair with Woods, but no mention of the scandal was to be seen in the comments in her engagement announcement, with nothing but a parade of congratulations. However, we couldn't help but notice that Uchitel's announcement came just days after Woods gave his own relationship update, with a post of him and Vanessa Trump announcing that they were officially an item. So while it might be a coincidence, given their contentious history, what with Woods suing Uchitel for breaking her NDA — we think that Uchitel knew exactly what she was doing when it came to grabbing headlines for her own announcement.