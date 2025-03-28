Tiger Woods' Ex-Mistress Rubs Her Engagement In His Face & The Timing Is On Par
It's a battle of Instagram-official announcements between Tiger Woods and his former mistress Rachel Uchitel. Most recently, Uchitel took to Instagram to announce her engagement to Dan Donovan, who is the founder of two separate security companies according to his bio on Instagram. Uchitel showed off a large diamond ring in the first picture of a carousel with the caption, "So this happened ... " Along with the diamond debut, Uchitel posted photos of her and Donovan kissing and hugging next to a ocean-side vista in Montecito, California.
Among the many things Uchitel is doing now, she is the host of her podcast "Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel" whose Instagram bio says it "delves into the lives of those who have been reduced to a single headline." Uchitel was certainly in the headlines around the time of her affair with Woods, but no mention of the scandal was to be seen in the comments in her engagement announcement, with nothing but a parade of congratulations. However, we couldn't help but notice that Uchitel's announcement came just days after Woods gave his own relationship update, with a post of him and Vanessa Trump announcing that they were officially an item. So while it might be a coincidence, given their contentious history, what with Woods suing Uchitel for breaking her NDA — we think that Uchitel knew exactly what she was doing when it came to grabbing headlines for her own announcement.
Tiger has also found new love in Trump land
While Tiger Woods might be annoyed with Rachel Uchitel turning the media spotlight back onto her, he also appears to be perfectly happy with Vanessa Trump. His own Instagram-official announcement said, "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts" and included two pictures of the new couple. However, unlike Uchitel's announcement, people were talking about it for all the wrong reasons, with many believing Trump made him post the announcement and may have even wrote the caption herself. One user posted, "This is the most un Tiger Woods-like post I've ever seen." Meanwhile, another joked (or did they?) when they posted, "Blink twice if you're in danger."
Woods' former wife's take on his new relationship was reported by the Daily Mail. Allegedly Elin Nordergren had a brief call with Woods where he brought up the romance, but after hanging up, Nordegren's response was, "Seriously? A Trump? For real?" But the source went on to say that, "She was more amused than anything. But she really quickly just accepted it." It sets a civil precedent for Woods to follow if he's asked to comment on Uchitel's new relationship, but given the circumstances, we have a feeling that she is relishing the moment a little more than him.