The Real Reason Tiger Woods Is Suing Rachel Uchitel

Rachel Uchitel is one of the women who had an affair with golfer Tiger Woods during his marriage to Elin Nordegren. As the Daily Mail reported, even though Woods had affairs with multiple women, Uchitel appeared to be the "face of the scandal," and she was a "constant presence in the tabloids." Now, Woods is suing former nightclub manager Uchitel over ten years after the scandal.

Woods' once-stellar reputation came crumbling down with the news of his extra-marital affairs. The New York Post reported that his now ex-wife Nordegren discovered his cheating over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2009 when a story about Uchitel and Woods hit the National Enquirer. A source close to Nordegren later revealed to the Daily Beast that Woods set up a call between his wife and Uchitel right before the Enquirer story hit stands. They told Nordigen there was no truth to the tabloid story. However, on Thanksgiving night 2009, Nordegren discovered the truth about Uchitel when she discovered messages on her husband's phone, one of which read: "You are the only one I've ever loved."

Her husband's text to Uchitel caused Nordegren to chase Woods out of the house with a golf club, which led to Woods's car accident and publicly broke open to his double life. So why is Woods suing Uchitel and not other women he had affairs with during his marriage? Keep reading to find out more!