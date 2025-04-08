Trump's Almost Slip-Up While Talking About Karoline Leavitt's Stunning Age

The devil's in the details! On March 26, 2025, President Donald Trump hosted a Women's History event at the White House. During the celebration, the president took the time to not only honor late female icons, including Harriet Tubman and Amelia Earhart, but also some of his administration's leading ladies, like White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt — who happens to be the youngest person to ever hold her position.

Unfortunately for Trump, he had a little slip-up while recognizing Leavitt, signaling that he might have forgotten how old she was. "They said, 'Sir, sir, she's just too young.' And I said, 'I don't know about that.' She did awfully good because she did it during the campaign, and she was awfully good, and she's been amazing," he gushed. "How old are you? 27, right?" he asked. "27. I said, 'You're not too young.' And she's knocking 'em dead," he declared.