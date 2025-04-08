Trump's Almost Slip-Up While Talking About Karoline Leavitt's Stunning Age
The devil's in the details! On March 26, 2025, President Donald Trump hosted a Women's History event at the White House. During the celebration, the president took the time to not only honor late female icons, including Harriet Tubman and Amelia Earhart, but also some of his administration's leading ladies, like White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt — who happens to be the youngest person to ever hold her position.
Unfortunately for Trump, he had a little slip-up while recognizing Leavitt, signaling that he might have forgotten how old she was. "They said, 'Sir, sir, she's just too young.' And I said, 'I don't know about that.' She did awfully good because she did it during the campaign, and she was awfully good, and she's been amazing," he gushed. "How old are you? 27, right?" he asked. "27. I said, 'You're not too young.' And she's knocking 'em dead," he declared.
Karoline Leavitt appeared unbothered by President Trump's slip-up
What's my age again? Many had a field day with President Donald Trump's remarks about his press secretary and how he seemingly forgot her age. As you may recall, Trump has often publicly criticized former President Joe Biden for his old age and purported declining memory, and he's crudely referred to his ex-political foe as "Sleepy Joe." At the Pray, Vote, Stand summit in September 2023, Trump even went as far as to declare that Biden was "cognitively impaired" (via The Guardian).
As for Karoline Leavitt, however, she didn't appear fazed in the slightest about the slip-up at the Women's History event. "The president loves young people and he wants to see young people succeed," she told The Daily Signal on March 29. "I think that's part of the reason I have the honor of serving as his press secretary." She then shared a personal anecdote about Trump telling her that when he was 21, he was "building buildings in Manhattan," so he was sure that she, too, could handle her role. Hey, maybe she was just happy that people weren't discussing her massive age-gap romance with her husband, her tan blunders, or her latest grandma look.