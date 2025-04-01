Caitlin Clark's Most Horrendous Off-The-Court Outfit Yet Has Heads Turning
Caitlin Clark's outfits often get heads turning, but the brightly-colored look she sported at an event with Serena Williams and Eli Manning was out of bounds. The Indiana Fever guard was on hand for the NFL league meeting, which had a concentration on women's sports. Manning posted a photo alongside the female athlete superstars to X, formerly Twitter, and this gave a full view of Clark's eye-catching ensemble. She rocked a persimmon-colored linen vest and slacks combo from Veronica Beard. The sleeveless top had large buttons running along the front, plus two large pockets on the sides. Even though the vest may have been out of place for the occasion, it was Clark's loose-fitting slacks that pushed the outfit from borderline to outright tacky. Not only were the pants unflattering, but they were severely wrinkled when the WNBA star posed standing up.
Taking to Instagram, Williams posted a pic carousel from the event, and the first slide was a selfie of the tennis player seated next to Clark as they both flashed a smile. Williams' upload offered plenty of angles of Clark's coral catastrophe, as she added more snaps of the pair at the NFL meeting, including a few of them posing on stage with Manning. Clark popped up in the comment section with goat, fire, and heart emoji, but she did not post photos from the event to her own timeline — perhaps she had second thoughts about the vest and slacks pairing.
That was not the first time Clark missed the mark in a Veronica Beard ensemble, as she wore a navy and white pinstripe shirt and pants outfit in August 2024 that caused a stir. Similar to the NFL meeting look, Clark opted for loose-fitting pants. Sartorial choices like these have often led to Clark being roasted by fans.
Some of Caitlin Clark's other worst looks received unsolicited style critiques
Caitlin Clark's rookie season in the WNBA was a tumultuous ride fashion-wise. Before a game in August 2024, she walked the tunnel in a black strapless knit bra and an oversized black tuxedo jacket. The Indiana Fever star also sported a pair of baggy black jeans and matching high heels. Clark accessorized with a handbag, which she wore over the shoulder. To use a mixed sports analogy, the look was a swing and a miss for Clark, whose outfit was trashed on X. "Not a good look for her. Needs to stick with t shirts and jeans," one user tweeted. "She's along way from them cornfields, give her some lead way, some things take time," another fan commented. A month earlier, Clark had heads turning at the WNBA All-Star Game when she arrived in a stylish long-sleeve nude Armani dress, but the point guard took several other style losses that summer.
One of Clark's most-discussed looks came when she wore a silk ensemble before playing the New York Liberty in June 2024. Her pink and white printed Fendi shirt and pants combo was baggy and gave off a pajama vibe. She also had on a pair of pale pink heels and carried a tan Fendi bag. Fans were ruthless when commenting on Clark's Fendi fail. "All that money for that??? No offense to her but it was horrible," one X user tweeted at the time. Another likened her to a "The Golden Girls" character. "All I could think was 'what in the Dorothy Zbornak is she wearing?' they joked. Not only was she roasted for her outfit, but video of Clark clumsily walking in high heels went viral.