Caitlin Clark's Most Horrendous Off-The-Court Outfit Yet Has Heads Turning

Caitlin Clark's outfits often get heads turning, but the brightly-colored look she sported at an event with Serena Williams and Eli Manning was out of bounds. The Indiana Fever guard was on hand for the NFL league meeting, which had a concentration on women's sports. Manning posted a photo alongside the female athlete superstars to X, formerly Twitter, and this gave a full view of Clark's eye-catching ensemble. She rocked a persimmon-colored linen vest and slacks combo from Veronica Beard. The sleeveless top had large buttons running along the front, plus two large pockets on the sides. Even though the vest may have been out of place for the occasion, it was Clark's loose-fitting slacks that pushed the outfit from borderline to outright tacky. Not only were the pants unflattering, but they were severely wrinkled when the WNBA star posed standing up.

Taking to Instagram, Williams posted a pic carousel from the event, and the first slide was a selfie of the tennis player seated next to Clark as they both flashed a smile. Williams' upload offered plenty of angles of Clark's coral catastrophe, as she added more snaps of the pair at the NFL meeting, including a few of them posing on stage with Manning. Clark popped up in the comment section with goat, fire, and heart emoji, but she did not post photos from the event to her own timeline — perhaps she had second thoughts about the vest and slacks pairing.

That was not the first time Clark missed the mark in a Veronica Beard ensemble, as she wore a navy and white pinstripe shirt and pants outfit in August 2024 that caused a stir. Similar to the NFL meeting look, Clark opted for loose-fitting pants. Sartorial choices like these have often led to Clark being roasted by fans.