Has Dolly Parton Ever Gone Without Makeup? This Is The Closest We've Seen
Dolly Parton may be one of the reigning queens of country music, but that's not her only notable title. She's also a makeup enthusiast who's rarely spotted without it. Parton even famously once admitted that she sleeps in her makeup! As extreme as that may sound, the country crooner's reasoning is actually pretty logical. You see, Parton doesn't take her makeup off (when she's visiting New York or Los Angeles) in case of unforeseen circumstances. "I never know if I'm in a high-rise building, if the building is going to catch on fire," she said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." She continued, "Or if I'm in an earthquake. And I just can't imagine having to get out just looking awful, so I don't take my makeup off until the next morning, [then] I put on new makeup."
While speaking with Allure, Parton further explained her reasoning for sleeping in her makeup, clarifying first that she doesn't apply extra product before bed — she simply works with what she already had on. "Well, I don't make up to go to bed. I brush my teeth and I do all the things that I need to do but I just leave the makeup [I was already wearing] on. Sometimes I'm too tired to clean my face at night," shared the star. "I work hard, so sometimes it's like I just fall in the bed. Then I get up in the mornings and clean my face and do whatever you're supposed to do with your skin." And while she reiterated that this isn't her routine every night, she's, so far, managed to avoid any awkward no-makeup appearances in public ('cause the photos would be everywhere by now).
And yet, there is evidence of Parton going (pretty much) makeup-free at least once!
Dolly Parton posted a no-makeup throwback pic
Glamour is as embedded in Dolly Parton's DNA as her distinct country drawl, so it's not surprising that she's always dolled up in public (pun intended). However, the country diva showed off another side to her beauty in April 2023.
Taking to Instagram, Parton posted a super duper throwback photo featuring a much younger version of herself holding a guitar. However, her youthful spirit isn't the only notable thing about the gorgeous shot. As you can see (above), Parton appeared to be wearing little to no makeup as she stared off into the distance. The stripped-back look is a striking contrast to the Dolly fans know and love today, and yet, she's equally as gorgeous then as she is now. Fittingly, she captioned the post, "Everybody's got a dream." And boy, have hers come true!
That said, Parton (who also loves to keep her real hair hidden), rarely goes a day without wearing makeup in public. In fact, it's almost never happened, which makes the admission about her applying the majority of her makeup herself incredibly impressive. "I'm a showgirl, and I've lived on the road my whole life — and I've had to be dressed for daytime," Parton shared with Good Housekeeping. "I do my own makeup. I hardly ever use makeup people. I do on occasion, if I'm doing a big show where I'm in all the numbers, but I still put on my basic makeup, then I'll hire some professional person to keep it up." And here we thought that we couldn't love her any more!