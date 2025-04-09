Has Dolly Parton Ever Gone Without Makeup? This Is The Closest We've Seen

Dolly Parton may be one of the reigning queens of country music, but that's not her only notable title. She's also a makeup enthusiast who's rarely spotted without it. Parton even famously once admitted that she sleeps in her makeup! As extreme as that may sound, the country crooner's reasoning is actually pretty logical. You see, Parton doesn't take her makeup off (when she's visiting New York or Los Angeles) in case of unforeseen circumstances. "I never know if I'm in a high-rise building, if the building is going to catch on fire," she said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." She continued, "Or if I'm in an earthquake. And I just can't imagine having to get out just looking awful, so I don't take my makeup off until the next morning, [then] I put on new makeup."

While speaking with Allure, Parton further explained her reasoning for sleeping in her makeup, clarifying first that she doesn't apply extra product before bed — she simply works with what she already had on. "Well, I don't make up to go to bed. I brush my teeth and I do all the things that I need to do but I just leave the makeup [I was already wearing] on. Sometimes I'm too tired to clean my face at night," shared the star. "I work hard, so sometimes it's like I just fall in the bed. Then I get up in the mornings and clean my face and do whatever you're supposed to do with your skin." And while she reiterated that this isn't her routine every night, she's, so far, managed to avoid any awkward no-makeup appearances in public ('cause the photos would be everywhere by now).

And yet, there is evidence of Parton going (pretty much) makeup-free at least once!