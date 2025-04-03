Fox News Star Martha MacCallum Suffers Tragic Death Of Her Father

Fiery Fox News personality Martha MacCallum has suffered quite a bit of tragedy in her life, and the hits just keep coming. "We lost our dear Dad, Douglas Clark MacCallum Jr, last week," she announced in an Instagram post on April 3, 2025. "He was a wonderful father and a great friend."

Martha eulogized her father in the post, pointing out that he "gave each of us his wisdom, charm and humor." According to his obituary in Legacy, Douglas passed away at the age of 92 and left behind his three adult daughters and their families.

However, the stunning loss of her father did not keep Martha from tapping into her aggressive interview tactics shortly before her announcement on Instagram. The Fox News anchor, who hasn't avoided making an on-air blunder, showed no signs of tenderness or remorse when pushing against Delaware Senator Chris Coons during an April 2 interview on "The Story With Martha MacCallum." To be fair, we all grieve differently, and it could be that her antagonistic behavior was part and parcel of what her inner landscape is going through. Besides, it wouldn't be the first time Martha had made sparks fly while on her show.