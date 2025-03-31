The Tragedy Of Fox News Anchor Martha MacCallum Is Just Sad

Martha MacCallum is known for reporting the news, but every once in a while, she's opened up about her own life. And, while those revelations are certainly few and far between, there have also been a few instances when what she has shared has been downright sad.

We'll start with MacCallum's family history. Back in 2020, she published her book "Unknown Valor: A Story of Family, Courage and Sacrifice from Pearl Harbor to Iwo Jima." It explored the real lives of men who fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima, and she's been very open about the fact that a family member who died in the battle inspired it. The family member in question — Harry Gray — was her mom's cousin, though as MacCallum explained on Fox News, "He was like a brother to her."

MacCallum first learned about Gray as a teenager when her mother shared some of the letters he'd sent her during the war. Right away, MacCallum felt a close connection. It also put into perspective all the real people he wrote about, as well as the fact that he was just a teenager himself. "I was so moved by this young man's letters, and of course I never had the opportunity to meet him," she told Woman's World. Even so, she felt compelled to share his story with the world, and years down the line, she did that in her book. One particularly touching detail about her writing process is that it allowed her to meet with some of the men who had served alongside Gray at the time of his death. In doing so, she was able to not just honor his memory but also give some closure to those who had known and loved Gray. A family heartbreak come full circle.