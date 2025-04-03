Kayleigh McEnany's Messy Hair Mishap Shatters Her Picture-Perfect Persona
Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany has undergone a staggering transformation over the years, yet no matter what style era the former White House press secretary is in, she never seems to have a hair out of place. Her intensive beauty routine means McEnany looks so different without makeup, and her hair always looks perfectly smooth in the quintessential MAGA blonde shade. Therefore, we were surprised to see her on Fox News discussing Donald Trump's tariffs with an odd version of her usual hairstyle.
There was plenty to talk about on Fox News on April 3, 2025, following Trump's "Liberation Day" announcements. McEnany defended the MAGA leader's choices on "Outnumbered." She sported a bold blue dress and a cross necklace, and while her hair resembled her typical blonde blowout, it didn't appear to be in tip-top shape.
Her hair looked a bit dry, and her uneven side part accentuated her growing-out roots. Her locks also didn't look nearly as smooth as they usually do. When she turned her head to the side, it appeared that maybe there was a failed attempt to tease her mane for added volume that didn't have the intended effect. Overall, this just wasn't the usual flawless, buttoned-up look we're used to seeing from McEnany.
Kayleigh McEnany seems to be sticking to the MAGA beauty playbook
These days, the beauty trends among MAGA ladies seem to be at peak intensity. Political figures and casual MAGA supporters alike are adopting the trends. From Kristi Noem to Brittany Mahomes, plenty of folks are falling victim to the 'Republican makeup' trend, and it often feels like Kimberly Guilfoyle's outlandish wardrobe is becoming the blueprint more and more each passing day. Consequently, it's really no surprise that McEnany is trying to keep up with the direction that MAGA beauty and fashion is going.
Knowing the typical response outspoken MAGA-lovers typically get, it's also no surprise that McEnany's bedhead-clad day at Fox News received some very mixed reactions online. Many cheered on what McEnany had to say, while others called her out. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, put it simply by saying, "What a clown show."
While most folks were too distracted by the topic at hand to focus on McEnany's bad hair day, one commenter did joke about how a struggling economy may affect the former press secretary. "Is Kayleigh worried that her hair dye will go up in price?" they wrote. Judging by those roots, who knows? Maybe it already has.