Kayleigh McEnany's Messy Hair Mishap Shatters Her Picture-Perfect Persona

Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany has undergone a staggering transformation over the years, yet no matter what style era the former White House press secretary is in, she never seems to have a hair out of place. Her intensive beauty routine means McEnany looks so different without makeup, and her hair always looks perfectly smooth in the quintessential MAGA blonde shade. Therefore, we were surprised to see her on Fox News discussing Donald Trump's tariffs with an odd version of her usual hairstyle.

There was plenty to talk about on Fox News on April 3, 2025, following Trump's "Liberation Day" announcements. McEnany defended the MAGA leader's choices on "Outnumbered." She sported a bold blue dress and a cross necklace, and while her hair resembled her typical blonde blowout, it didn't appear to be in tip-top shape.

Her hair looked a bit dry, and her uneven side part accentuated her growing-out roots. Her locks also didn't look nearly as smooth as they usually do. When she turned her head to the side, it appeared that maybe there was a failed attempt to tease her mane for added volume that didn't have the intended effect. Overall, this just wasn't the usual flawless, buttoned-up look we're used to seeing from McEnany.