Travis Kelce's Reported New Football Strategy Is Bound To Have Swifties Up In Arms

After it seemed like Travis Kelce was losing his star player status on the Kansas City Chiefs, especially after a brutal loss at the Super Bowl this year, he is not ending his NFL legacy with his tail between his legs. The tight end reportedly has a new strategy for making it to next year's championship game, and it involves his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

A source in Kelce's inner circle told The Daily Mail this month that the football legend is ready to focus all his attention on the game, which means sidelining his public-facing relationship with Swift. That's not to say that the couple is breaking up; Kelce is seeking a semblance of relationship normalcy, hoping to keep his romance out of headlines this year. "Travis's outside ventures and relationship with Taylor took lots of his time this past season," the insider claimed, noting that although he doesn't hold Swift at fault for his Super Bowl loss, we will likely see less of the couple together next season.

Swifties aren't buying his "I don't blame Taylor" story. "Kelce needs to act his age!!!!!" one person commented on Facebook after hearing the news. "He's not the greatest thing since the slice of bread." Another wrote: "I didn't notice her on the field." A user on X (formerly Twitter) advised Kelce to settle down and get married at this point, writing: "Being the trophy husband of a Billionaire multi-talented woman > Training Camp."