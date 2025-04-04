Travis Kelce's Reported New Football Strategy Is Bound To Have Swifties Up In Arms
After it seemed like Travis Kelce was losing his star player status on the Kansas City Chiefs, especially after a brutal loss at the Super Bowl this year, he is not ending his NFL legacy with his tail between his legs. The tight end reportedly has a new strategy for making it to next year's championship game, and it involves his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.
A source in Kelce's inner circle told The Daily Mail this month that the football legend is ready to focus all his attention on the game, which means sidelining his public-facing relationship with Swift. That's not to say that the couple is breaking up; Kelce is seeking a semblance of relationship normalcy, hoping to keep his romance out of headlines this year. "Travis's outside ventures and relationship with Taylor took lots of his time this past season," the insider claimed, noting that although he doesn't hold Swift at fault for his Super Bowl loss, we will likely see less of the couple together next season.
Swifties aren't buying his "I don't blame Taylor" story. "Kelce needs to act his age!!!!!" one person commented on Facebook after hearing the news. "He's not the greatest thing since the slice of bread." Another wrote: "I didn't notice her on the field." A user on X (formerly Twitter) advised Kelce to settle down and get married at this point, writing: "Being the trophy husband of a Billionaire multi-talented woman > Training Camp."
Travis and Taylor's break from the spotlight caused a stir on the internet
Fans first began to notice that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift had taken some time away from the spotlight by the end of football season and Swift's "Era's Tour" wrap. Their time off the grid initially concerned Tayvis shippers, who began speculating that the couple was on the rocks. According to sources who spoke with Us Weekly in April 2025, Kelce and Swift are just taking much-needed R&R. "Taylor and Travis are doing great, and they're still very much together and in love," one insider said. "They're just taking a break from the public eye."
It's no secret that Kelce's life significantly changed when he entered his high-profile relationship with Swift, so it's no surprise he's re-strategizing for the 2025 NFL season. While Swift must be used to the crazed publicity at this point in her career, Kelce is clearly finding it hard to keep up. It sounds like they're still as strong as ever, but the duo is quickly learning about the advantages of a work-life balance — health icons!