The Biggest Celeb Affair Rumors That Were Never Proven

Hollywood is filled with numerous fairy tales that sweep fans off their feet. Couples who met on set and fell head over heels for each other, lovebirds who decided not to marry and have stayed together for decades, celebs like Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, who tied the knot in secret — you name it, the relationship type has happened in Hollywood! However, make no mistake; it isn't always rosy and sunny in Tinseltown. Not all romantic stories borrow from the playbook of Dolly Parton and her late husband, Carl Thomas Dean, whose secret to a marriage that spanned decades was forgiveness.

Over the years, some of the most adorable celebrity marriages and relationships have been shaken by infidelity, and though some stars have plainly admitted to cheating and still managed to keep their unions intact, several unlucky entertainers have had their careers and personal lives ruined by extramarital relations. In some instances, cheating celebrities even eventually got a taste of their own medicine when their partners cheated back.

More often than not, allegations of cheating start as gossip. While rumors of unfaithfulness between celebs have turned out to be true at times, some of these rumors remain unconfirmed. Every so often, fans may resuscitate the topics, and even when the rumors have been vehemently denied, they don't seem to die down. Keep scrolling for long-running celebrity affair rumors that are yet to be proven.