The Biggest Celeb Affair Rumors That Were Never Proven
Hollywood is filled with numerous fairy tales that sweep fans off their feet. Couples who met on set and fell head over heels for each other, lovebirds who decided not to marry and have stayed together for decades, celebs like Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, who tied the knot in secret — you name it, the relationship type has happened in Hollywood! However, make no mistake; it isn't always rosy and sunny in Tinseltown. Not all romantic stories borrow from the playbook of Dolly Parton and her late husband, Carl Thomas Dean, whose secret to a marriage that spanned decades was forgiveness.
Over the years, some of the most adorable celebrity marriages and relationships have been shaken by infidelity, and though some stars have plainly admitted to cheating and still managed to keep their unions intact, several unlucky entertainers have had their careers and personal lives ruined by extramarital relations. In some instances, cheating celebrities even eventually got a taste of their own medicine when their partners cheated back.
More often than not, allegations of cheating start as gossip. While rumors of unfaithfulness between celebs have turned out to be true at times, some of these rumors remain unconfirmed. Every so often, fans may resuscitate the topics, and even when the rumors have been vehemently denied, they don't seem to die down. Keep scrolling for long-running celebrity affair rumors that are yet to be proven.
Fans speculate that Bobby Flay is the father of January Jones' son, Xander
In September 2011, "Mad Men" actor January Jones welcomed her child, Xander Dane Jones. Through the years, January has stayed mum about her son's paternity and has raised him as a single mom, but Xander does have father figures in his life. In a 2017 conversation with Red, Jones revealed that while Xander was growing up around many strong women, he also has "a lot of bro time with the neighbour dads and my dad, who is super young."
Bro energy hasn't stopped fans from speculating about who Xander's father is. Many have often thought that celebrity chef Bobby Flay is Xander's dad, but neither Flay nor Jones have confirmed those rumors. In May 2022, one fan even wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Before I am an American I am a 'bobby flay is january jones' baby daddy' truther."
The rumors didn't spring out of nowhere; Flay's 2015 divorce from his third wife, actor Stephanie March, exposed an alleged string of extramarital affairs on the chef's part. An anonymous source reportedly told the New York Daily News (via Daily Mail) that March raised questions on the nature of Flay and January's past relationship, saying, "I know Stephanie basically asked him after January Jones, 'Did you f*** her?"' Though according to the source Flay denied having an affair, he was notably present when Jones' car veered off the road and rammed into two parked vehicles back in 2010 — an accident Jones blamed on the paparazzi.
Jennifer Aniston 'was not mad' at Barack Obama affair rumors
Rumors about a Jennifer Aniston-Barack Obama relationship began when In Touch Weekly published an article about an alleged affair in August 2024, titled, "The Truth About Jen & Barack." In October of the same year, the "Friends" actor denied those claims in an interview with "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," telling the talk show host, "Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you're just like, 'Oh no, what's it gonna be?' Or the emails saying some cheesy tabloid's going to make up a story, and then it's that ... I was not mad at it." Aniston further clarified that she had only crossed paths with the former president one time, and she was more acquainted with former first lady Michelle Obama.
The rumors resurfaced when Michelle was absent from late President Jimmy Carter's funeral in January 2025, as well as when she later failed to attend President Donald Trump's inauguration. Word on the street was that the Obamas were headed for a divorce, and former "The View" host Meghan McCain further fueled the allegations in a chat with "Somebody's Gotta Win with Tara Palmeri," saying, "From reputable people ... I've certainly heard it for a while, even before Michelle said she wasn't coming to the inauguration, which also could be interpreted as another act of resistance ... I just heard that they [the Obamas] live separate lives."
According to Variety, reports of both infidelity and a looming Obama divorce aren't true; an informant in Aniston's circle told the publication that the cheating rumors were "beyond absurd." For the Obamas, it's business as usual as far as social media is concerned. On Valentine's Day 2025, the couple gushed over each other as they normally do, seemingly putting any claims of being separated to rest.
Laura Loomer squashed Donald Trump affair allegations
Amid the 2024 presidential race, far-right political activist Laura Loomer drew public attention for traveling with President Donald Trump, even though most of Trump's prominent supporters disapproved of their association. Rumors that the duo had an affair began to surface when internet sleuths observed that they appeared to be too cozy while taking a picture together at the Trump-owned Mar-A-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. When Trump was asked about his relationship with Loomer during a press conference, he said, per NBC News, "Laura has been a supporter of mine. Just like a lot of people are supporters, and she's been a supporter of mine. She speaks very positively of the campaign."
On her part, Loomer took to her show, "Loomer Unleashed," to dispel the rumors, saying (via X), "It's disgusting, the way that they are spreading lies about me." She added that the affair allegations were "so malicious [and] so disrespectful to Donald Trump and Melania Trump."
Comedian Bill Maher further fueled rumors of a Trump-Loomer affair by making comments that the activist fit the description of President Trump's taste in women, and naturally, Loomer didn't take the remarks lightly. She called out Maher on X, writing, "I should sue Bill Maher @billmaher for Defamation. This is beyond the pale and it's a complete and blatant lie."
Kate Middleton's alleged fallout with Rose Hanbury was blamed on a secret affair
In March 2019, reports surfaced that Kate Middleton and the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, Rose Hanbury, had fallen out. Sources close to Hanbury, who is married to Prince William's friend, David (the Marquess of) Cholmondeley, told The Sun in a now-deleted article (via Daily Mail), "They used to be close but that is not the case any more." The following month, rumors that the fallout was caused by a secret affair between Prince William and Hanbury began to spread, and after multiple publications reported on the supposed affair, it was alleged that Prince William made attempts to silence the press through his lawyers.
Despite speculations that Hanbury's relationship with Middleton was strained, she still made appearances at key royal events. In March 2022, she showed up to Prince Phillip's memorial service, and months later, she was a guest at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth. Subsequently, Hanbury attended the coronation of King Charles in May 2023, during which her son, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, was a Page of Honor.
Still, rumors of the affair never died down. In 2024, the royals suffered yet another blow when talk show host Stephen Colbert made remarks about the allegations on his show. Afterward, it was reported that Colbert's team received a letter from Hanbury's lawyers that dismissed the claims, saying (via In Touch Weekly), "We have written on our client's behalf to CBS and various other reputable media organisations to confirm that the allegation is false."
Spicy photo booth pictures of Will Smith and Margot Robbie sparked cheating rumors
Risqué pictures of actor Will Smith and his "Focus" co-star Margot Robbie found their way to the tabloids in 2013. In the monochromatic photo booth shots, which were leaked by Star Magazine, the duo was seen making peace signs and silly faces, all while Smith locked Robbie in a tight hug. In one photo, they both lifted up their shirts to reveal Smith's nipple and Robbie's bra strap.
It was alleged that the duo was alone on the set of "Focus" and that they retreated to Smith's trailer after taking said photos. An insider told Radar Online (via Daily Mail), "There was no one else in the cast or crew in the general area during that time ... It is just ludicrous for Will or Margot to try to play it off like it wasn't a big deal. It's highly inappropriate for a married man in his mid-forties to strip down with a young sexy woman who is half his age."
The images ignited a rumor about an alleged affair, since Smith and Robbie have co-starred in multiple films together. Smith had been married to Jada Pinkett for 16 years at the time. The "Barbie" actor was quick to dismiss those claims on X, though, and Robbie wrote from her now-defunct account (via People), "Been working non-stop, just catching my breath. There's absolutely no truth to the ridiculous rumor. It's disappointing that goofing around on set could be taken so out of context."
O.J. Simpson is the rumored biological father of Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian was born on June 27, 1984, to Robert Kardashian and her famous momager Kris Jenner. At the time, Kris and Robert had been married for six years, and they stayed together until she divorced the attorney for ex-Olympian Bruce Jenner (who is now known as Caitlyn Jenner) in 1991. In 1995, Robert gained popularity due to nationwide coverage of the O.J. Simpson trial, in which he served as Simpson's attorney. Accordingly, the friendship between the Kardashians and the Simpsons came to light.
Over the years, the public has speculated that Simpson, not Robert Kardashian, is Khloé's biological father, though both Kris and Simpson have denied the claims. On Season 17 of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kris expressed her disapproval of a published piece that alluded to the affair, telling her daughter, Khloé (via People), "They printed a story that I was sleeping with O.J. ... It's really kind of pathetic that when rumors get started, the media gives it life and breath and on the anniversary of Nicole's death. It's so tasteless and disgusting."
Similarly, prior to his passing, Simpson took to X to address the allegations. In a June 2019 post, he recalled that Kris and Rob "really had a terrific time together" during their marriage and further insisted that he didn't show "any interest in Kris, romantically, sexually."
Kim Kardashian accused Kanye West of starting a Drake affair rumor
Drake released the award-winning song "In My Feelings" in 2018, and besides influencing a viral dance challenge, the track caused controversy as internet sleuths tried to figure out whom Drake was referencing as "Kiki." In the song, Drake sings, "Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding? / Say you'll never ever leave from beside me / 'Cause I want ya, and I need ya / And I'm down for you always."
Several people were thought to be "Kiki," including actor Keke Palmer and singer Keshia Chanté, who was Drake's first girlfriend, but a rumor about her identity being Kim Kardashian was the most-spread. The claims were backed by a 2012 tweet by Kim that read, "I was thinking Khloe & I have our nicknames (Kiki & Koko) but Kourt doesn't have one ... what should hers be?"
When The Shade Room shared a snippet of "Wild n' Out" host Nick Cannon discussing the alleged relationship during a September 2018 appearance on the hip-hop show, "Everyday Struggle," they included a comment from Kim, who was married to Kanye West at the time, in which she wrote, "Never Happened. End of Story." Years after she later filed for divorce from West, Kim blamed the "Can't Tell Me Nothing" rapper for initiating the rumor. "He [West] was the one that started a rumor that said I was hooking up with Drake, having an affair," the reality star said in a conversation with Kris Jenner on Season 3 of "The Kardashians" (via E! News). "Our whole marriage he accused me of that publicly."
Kevin Costner was accused of an alleged on-set extramarital affair on Yellowstone
In May 2023, Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce from Kevin Costner after 18 years of marriage. Following the couple's split, a rumor emerged that Costner, who was a star on "Yellowstone" at the time, had an affair on the "Yellowstone" set that reportedly led to pregnancy. Informants within Costner's circle denied the claims, telling TMZ that the allegations were "total BS."
Per People, Costner and Baumgartner's lawyers had heated exchanges regarding financial records amid a child support tussle, during which accusations of infidelity surfaced. Baumgartner's team reportedly asked for details of "expenses paid by you [Costner], or any person at your request or on your behalf, relating to any extramarital romantic relationships," prompting Costner's attorneys to reply that the request was "propounded only for purposes of harassment ... overbroad as to time period and subject matter, burdensome, oppressive and impermissibly compound."
The duo finally arrived at a divorce settlement in February 2024, and Baumgartner was reportedly awarded $63,000 in child support. Baumgartner, who is the mother of three of Costner's seven children, has since moved on with her finance, executive Josh Connor.
Rumors of infidelity in Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's marriage remain unconfirmed
"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, split in May 2023 after being married for 27 years. Following the exes' separation, Richards subtly rebranded her Instagram account by removing their family name — Umansky — and the title "wife" from her biography. Both Richards and Umansky are said to have cheated while married, but at the time of this writing, the rumors remain unconfirmed.
In a November 2024 trailer of Season 14 of "RHOBH," cast member Garcelle Beauvais accused Richards of sneaking around with Dorit Kemsley's husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, through covert text messages. Richards dismissed the allegations and told E! News, "Of course, after being friends for 10 years, I have text messages with PK. But they were referring to DMs of memes, which we've always done. We send each other back and forth memes. Even if Dorit and I had issues before, PK always stays out of it."
Similarly, in a January 2025 episode of "RHOBH," entrepreneur Sutton Stracke unexpectedly referenced Umansky's affair rumors by telling Richards, "But you also had infidelity [in your marriage]. Let's not forget that part." A surprised Richards later explained to the "RHOBH After Show" that Stracke was remorseful behind the scenes, but she was convinced that the mom of three had ill intent. "Do I believe that was an actual accident? Absolutely not," Richards said (via People).
The timeline of Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe's relationship stirred up a storm
When "Wicked" actor Cynthia Erivo met Lena Waithe at the Met Gala in 2018, their chemistry was undeniable. Days after crossing paths, Erivo took to Instagram to gush over the writer-actor-producer, writing in part, "I finally found my sis. Lena you are absolutely everything. You are perfection. What a meeting of minds, glad to have you in my life!" Since then, the duo have remained pretty coy publicly about the nature of their relationship, but several mushy posts on social media support fan consensus that they're partners.
The timeline of their relationship is a bit sketchy, since Erivo and Waithe attended their first major event together — the NAACP Image Awards — in March 2019. Waithe and her ex-wife, Alana Mayo, tied the knot in late 2019, and they announced their separation in January 2020 after only two months of marriage. According to Love B. Scott, the union ended because of infidelity on Waithe's part. A source told the publication, "Even after they [Waithe and Mayo] married, Lena was still buying designer gifts — Chanel, Gucci — for other women."
Although fans speculate that Erivo may have been the reason Waithe and Mayo finally split up, the duo have not addressed the claims. Waithe told Variety in a January 2020 red carpet interview, "It's hard out there ... on Twitter ... and people have opinions ... I think she's [Erivo] handled a lot of this stuff with grace and, you know, I try to do the same."
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney's affair allegations 'worked wonderfully' to promote their film
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney first sparked dating rumors in early 2023 when they posted several pictures showing their electric rapport while filming "Anyone But You." The rumors were fueled by Powell and his ex-girlfriend Gigi Paris' split, while Sweeney was also said to have ended her engagement to Jonathan Davin.
During the course of the year, more suggestive pictures and flirtatious gestures by Powell and Sweeney backed up affair claims. In a set of photos published in April 2023, the "Top Gun: Maverick" star was seen topless on an Australian beach, while Sweeney, who wore a bikini, sat next to him as they worked on a script. And when Powell shared his Men's Health cover on Instagram in November 2023, Sweeney teased him with a flirty comment: "Just heating up everybody's winter huh?"
Powell later revealed to The New York Times that the rumors helped in promoting the film. "The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry. Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry," he told the publication. "That's people wanting what's on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart." The marketing tactic paid off since the film reportedly made $200 million worldwide by February 2024.