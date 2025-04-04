Kamala Harris Returns In Her Most Controversial Outfit (& We Smell Obama Shade)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has stepped out in a repeat of one of her most controversial outfits of all time, and based on the timing, this doesn't seem like an accident. Just days after buzz that Barack Obama was fighting against Harris being chosen as the Democratic nominee in the 2024 election, she donned a suit that seems to be inspired by one of his controversial fashion moments. Coincidence? We think not.

Believe it or not, one of the huge scandals that rocked the Obama family was all about a suit. In 2014, Obama wore a tan suit to a press conference, and people were up in arms. Folks in politics and on social media alike viewed Obama's suit as too casual and not presidential enough. This ensemble certainly made more waves than anyone could have predicted. Fast forward to a decade later; Harris dared to don a similar look on the first night of the Democratic National Convention. While this could have been chalked up to an innocent coincidence, considering the major impact of Obama's suit from 10 years prior and the symbol it became, Harris's choice felt like a pointed fashion statement.

Even Obama himself took note. He posted a side-by-side photo of him and Harris in their tan suits on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption, "How it started. How it's going. Ten years later, and it's still a good look!" Now, she's done it again, and there's likely an even deeper meaning.