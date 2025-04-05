The Untold Truth Of The White Lotus Creator Mike White

Mike White grew up in a household where religion was at the center of everything. "I was a minister's kid," White told The Guardian of his father, an evangelical Christian minister who associated with the likes of televangelists Billy Graham and Jerry Fallwell. Despite being in the midst of a highly devout community, White never really embraced religion. "I never bought in; I was kind of skeptical. It made me very alienated," he recalled.

White was just 11 years old when he found out his father was gay, a revelation that sent shockwaves through their family — and made the youngster even more dubious about fundamentalist Christianity. "I grew up in this religion where nobody was honest about who they were and what was really going on," he explained. At such a young age, watching his father struggle with his sexuality proved traumatic. "It was probably the worst time in my life," White recalled in an interview on "The Dishcast with Andrew Sullivan" podcast. "It was not on his agenda to be gay. It was a very long, drawn-out process."

For White, that experience has colored his life in a very profound way that is constantly reflected in his film and TV work. "This experience [of discovering his father's sexuality] is the key to everything I write," he told The Washington Post. "It was traumatic but not negative. It opened the door to a more dimensional way of experiencing life. I learned that everyone has a secret truth, that there's more than meets the eye."