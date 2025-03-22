It's fair to say that Patrick Schwarzenegger has been having a moment. The son of bodybuilder-turned-movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger and ex-wife Maria Shriver, he's spent his life at the crossroads of Hollywood and politics. The latter, in fact, looms just as large as the former; not only did his father pause his movie career to serve two terms as the governor of California, his mother is a member of the Kennedy family, arguably among America's most powerful political dynasties of the 20th century.

While his acting career has yet to approach the levels of his famous father, the younger Schwarzenegger's rise up the Hollywood ladder has certainly been a rapid one. In 2025, he's been garnering rave reviews for his performance as the callow son of a wealthy couple in the critically acclaimed 3rd season of "The White Lotus," part of a cast that includes American actor Walton Goggins and British "Sex Education" star Aimee Lou Wood.

Given all that, it's practically a certainty that the best is yet to come for this talented young actor. To find out more about him, read on to experience the transformation of Patrick Schwarzenegger, from nepo baby to "White Lotus" star.