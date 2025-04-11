We Can't Believe How Tall LeBron James' Daughter Zhuri Is Getting

LeBron James' daughter is growing up so fast! It seems only like yesterday when LeBron and his wife, Savannah James, welcomed their daughter, Zhuri Nova, to the world. Not only has Zhuri grown up to be her mother's mini-me, but is very quickly catching up to her in height as well. In early 2025, Savannah posted a clip on Instagram that showed just how tall the then-10-year-old had grown. The clip showed the mother and daughter dancing to Earth, Wind, & Fire's "Let's Groove" while in South Korea to work on her skincare line.

Advertisement

"Getting our boogie on," Savannah captioned her post. Fans were surprised by Zhuri's growth spurt and flooded the comments with their reactions. "Man Zhuri getting taller den-a-mug!" one user wrote, while another said, "Look how long her legs are now.... She's growing up!" A third user noted how Savannah is well on her way to being the shortest one in the family. "I was just thinking the same," another agreed. "Babygirl will be taller. She is all legs now."



However, Zhuri's rapid growth should come as no surprise, as both her siblings, LeBron's teammate Bronny James and Bryce Maximus, have experienced similar growth spurts. As of this writing, Bronny is listed as 6 feet, 3 inches tall, making him just about 6 inches shorter than LeBron. Bryce is even taller; he nearly passed LeBron's height in a stunning family photo, standing at an impressive 6 feet, 6 inches, or just three inches shy of his father's height. And now, Zhuri seems to be following in their footsteps, growing at a rapid pace with no signs of slowing down.

Advertisement