We Can't Believe How Tall LeBron James' Daughter Zhuri Is Getting
LeBron James' daughter is growing up so fast! It seems only like yesterday when LeBron and his wife, Savannah James, welcomed their daughter, Zhuri Nova, to the world. Not only has Zhuri grown up to be her mother's mini-me, but is very quickly catching up to her in height as well. In early 2025, Savannah posted a clip on Instagram that showed just how tall the then-10-year-old had grown. The clip showed the mother and daughter dancing to Earth, Wind, & Fire's "Let's Groove" while in South Korea to work on her skincare line.
"Getting our boogie on," Savannah captioned her post. Fans were surprised by Zhuri's growth spurt and flooded the comments with their reactions. "Man Zhuri getting taller den-a-mug!" one user wrote, while another said, "Look how long her legs are now.... She's growing up!" A third user noted how Savannah is well on her way to being the shortest one in the family. "I was just thinking the same," another agreed. "Babygirl will be taller. She is all legs now."
However, Zhuri's rapid growth should come as no surprise, as both her siblings, LeBron's teammate Bronny James and Bryce Maximus, have experienced similar growth spurts. As of this writing, Bronny is listed as 6 feet, 3 inches tall, making him just about 6 inches shorter than LeBron. Bryce is even taller; he nearly passed LeBron's height in a stunning family photo, standing at an impressive 6 feet, 6 inches, or just three inches shy of his father's height. And now, Zhuri seems to be following in their footsteps, growing at a rapid pace with no signs of slowing down.
Zhuri James is almost her mother's height
In January 2025, Savannah James posted another Instagram Reel showing highlights of her trip to South Korea with her daughter Zhuri. One clip showed the duo dressed in winter clothes while walking side-by-side with their backs to the camera. Another featured the pair in what seems to be a laboratory, with Zhuri standing next to her mom, showcasing their height difference. Yet again, fans flocked to the comments section to comment on Zhuri's height. "Zhuri has gotten so tall!" one user observed. Another gushed, "She just growing up in front of us, lawd. She's so tall!" Not only that, but others pointed out how Zhuri is shaping up to be a girl boss just like her mother. "She will be running an empire in no time, I'm sure!" commented another.
Zhuri's stunning height transformation also had heads turning after Savannah posted a TikTok of her, Zhuri, and Bronny in December 2024. All three were dressed in matching red pajamas as they danced along to Ariana Grande's "Sweetener," with Savannah positioned in the middle. Between comments celebrating their family and sharing holiday wishes, fans couldn't help but point out how tall Zhuri was getting. In a video shared by the Los Angeles Lakers in March 2024, proud father LeBron James also reflected on Zhuri's growth. "To be able to see my daughter continue to mature and continue to get bigger and bigger and loving ... every single day, it's just super duper cool," he said of his only daughter. "To see her progression in her life is just amazing."