Lauren Sanchez Gives Rare Glimpse Of Her Natural Face In Near Makeup-Free Pic
We're used to seeing Lauren Sanchez all made up and sporting her signature nude lip and fluttery faux lashes. But, occasionally, she shows us what she looks like rocking a more natural look, and she's just as stunning using minimal cosmetics.
On April 4, the beauty shared a near makeup-free photo on Instagram Stories while posing with a plush from her children's book, "The Fly Who Flew To Space." Jeff Bezos' beau had a lit from within glow and enviably clear complexion, with no signs of concealed blemishes or heavy, caked foundation. Instead, the star opted for light coverage and kept her sometimes heavy contour and blush to a minimum. The entrepreneur's brows still held a flattering, full shape and her eyes were gorgeous with just a light slick of black liner and a little mascara. Sanchez, who looked so different before her rumored plastic surgery, also proved her lips were full and a stunning shade of pink, as she opted not to layer on the liner and lipstick to let her natural color show.
One thing Sanchez didn't tone down, though? Her jewelry. And we don't blame her. Though Sanchez's engagement ring from Bezos, which is worth a fortune, wasn't visible, she added a touch of glam with stud earrings that appeared to be huge diamonds.
Lauren Sanchez probably won't be wearing such minimal makeup in space
Though Lauren Sanchez has been seen in more than one pic without a full-face of obvious makeup, we're not expecting her to adopt the less is more approach in space. The star is joining the likes of Katy Perry and Gayle King on an April 14 space mission and admitted to Elle she won't be leaving Earth makeup-free. "Who would not get glam before the flight?!" Sanchez asked. She then joked, "We're going to have lash extensions flying in the capsule!" but explained hers are glued in place, so should stay attached to her lash line.
It's clear from Sanchez's near makeup-free upload she doesn't need heavy cosmetics to look gorgeous, and she previously credited Pilates for keeping her looking youthful without spending hours in the makeup chair. "Pilates changed my body. I used to run marathons and I was never as fit and toned as I am now," she told Self. "I do it at a studio run by Saul Choza and I'm indebted to him forever because my ass has lifted. We do a mix of mat and reformer," she added. Whatever she's doing to stay looking so healthy, it's clearly working.