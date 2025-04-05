Lauren Sanchez Gives Rare Glimpse Of Her Natural Face In Near Makeup-Free Pic

We're used to seeing Lauren Sanchez all made up and sporting her signature nude lip and fluttery faux lashes. But, occasionally, she shows us what she looks like rocking a more natural look, and she's just as stunning using minimal cosmetics.

On April 4, the beauty shared a near makeup-free photo on Instagram Stories while posing with a plush from her children's book, "The Fly Who Flew To Space." Jeff Bezos' beau had a lit from within glow and enviably clear complexion, with no signs of concealed blemishes or heavy, caked foundation. Instead, the star opted for light coverage and kept her sometimes heavy contour and blush to a minimum. The entrepreneur's brows still held a flattering, full shape and her eyes were gorgeous with just a light slick of black liner and a little mascara. Sanchez, who looked so different before her rumored plastic surgery, also proved her lips were full and a stunning shade of pink, as she opted not to layer on the liner and lipstick to let her natural color show.

One thing Sanchez didn't tone down, though? Her jewelry. And we don't blame her. Though Sanchez's engagement ring from Bezos, which is worth a fortune, wasn't visible, she added a touch of glam with stud earrings that appeared to be huge diamonds.