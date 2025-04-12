Pic Of Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Without Makeup Is Head-Turning

Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has not shied away from posting photos of the couple online, especially snaps from when they've attended events together. She's also given fans a glimpse behind the glam by going makeup-free. A couple of months after Belichick and his younger girlfriend made their public debut, they were back on the red carpet at high-profile events during the 2025 Super Bowl weekend festivities. The pair attended the NFL Honors, a formal affair where Hudson rocked a revealing silver gown with a bralette top and a high slit. She posted snaps from the event to her Instagram, including a photo of her cuddling the former New England Patriots coach on a chair as she rested her cheek on top of his head.

Advertisement

A day later, the former cheerleader posted a solo snap from the Maxim Saints and Sinners event over Super Bowl weekend. Hudson was wearing an excessive amount of makeup, and her followers started roasting her in the comments. Mostly, they mentioned how Hudson did not look her age. "That is the hardest 24 ive ever seen. looks every bit of 46 and not a day younger," one troll wrote.

Online users are accustomed to seeing Hudson after she has plastered on the beauty products, so seeing her makeup-free is a bit of a shock. Before making headlines with Belichick, she posted pics from a trip to Costa Rica to Instagram in February 2023, including some fresh-faced photos. The first slide was the most head-turning, as she posed without makeup while standing on a bridge. Hudson looked unrecognizable — and much closer to her actual age — in the vacation photo. It was such a rarity to catch her makeup-less, as Hudson even wore products while posing in a bikini with Belichick.

Advertisement