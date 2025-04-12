Pic Of Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Without Makeup Is Head-Turning
Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has not shied away from posting photos of the couple online, especially snaps from when they've attended events together. She's also given fans a glimpse behind the glam by going makeup-free. A couple of months after Belichick and his younger girlfriend made their public debut, they were back on the red carpet at high-profile events during the 2025 Super Bowl weekend festivities. The pair attended the NFL Honors, a formal affair where Hudson rocked a revealing silver gown with a bralette top and a high slit. She posted snaps from the event to her Instagram, including a photo of her cuddling the former New England Patriots coach on a chair as she rested her cheek on top of his head.
A day later, the former cheerleader posted a solo snap from the Maxim Saints and Sinners event over Super Bowl weekend. Hudson was wearing an excessive amount of makeup, and her followers started roasting her in the comments. Mostly, they mentioned how Hudson did not look her age. "That is the hardest 24 ive ever seen. looks every bit of 46 and not a day younger," one troll wrote.
Online users are accustomed to seeing Hudson after she has plastered on the beauty products, so seeing her makeup-free is a bit of a shock. Before making headlines with Belichick, she posted pics from a trip to Costa Rica to Instagram in February 2023, including some fresh-faced photos. The first slide was the most head-turning, as she posed without makeup while standing on a bridge. Hudson looked unrecognizable — and much closer to her actual age — in the vacation photo. It was such a rarity to catch her makeup-less, as Hudson even wore products while posing in a bikini with Belichick.
Jordon Hudson's bizarre photoshoot with Bill Belichick
Jordon Hudson even wears makeup when she's posing in the water. As part of a misguided attempt at a Halloween costume, she dressed up as a mermaid who washed ashore, while Bill Belichick dressed as a fisherman who caught her. In two photos of their mermaid cosplay Hudson posted on Instagram in October 2024, the Bridgewater State University alum rocked a mermaid tail and seashell bikini adorned with various beads. Belichick had on a slicker and held a fishing pole as he reeled in his beached girlfriend. "My biggest catch!!!" the University of North Carolina coach wrote in the replies. Of course, one of the weirdest things about Belichick and his girlfriend's romance — besides the befuddling mermaid photoshoot — is their considerable age gap, but the couple has downplayed that aspect of their relationship and has no qualms about being in the spotlight.
Perhaps one of the reasons Hudson opted for an aquatic-themed Halloween couples costume was her love for the water. Hudson went to a Sports Illustrated event over Super Bowl weekend, where she wore a tight-fitting aquamarine minidress that had a special meaning. "Hopefully through fashion, we can bring awareness to the fact that fishermen and lobstermen in Maine are struggling," she told People at the event while carrying a lobster purse that had "Save Maine Fisherman" printed on it in rhinestones. Along with her fish-themed ensemble, Hudson wore ample makeup. Later, she posted pics from the occasion to her Instagram, where trolls had a field day. "Wait why does everyone say she looks bad for her age. She literally looks great at 34 I'm confused...?" one joked.