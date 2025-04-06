Fox News' Tomi Lahren Once Accidentally Roasted Her Own Marriage

Tomi Lahren may not consider herself a feminist, but when faced with a troll, she didn't hesitate to list the mental load she takes on in her own marriage. Unfortunately for her husband, former baseball catcher J.P. Arencibia, he ended up getting caught in the middle of it (but he'll be fine).

On the off chance you missed it, in late March 2025, Lahren was included in an episode of "Piers Morgan Uncensored" concerning the Netflix hit, "Adolescence." One of the commentators brought in for the episode was blatantly misogynistic from the get-go, and in-between puffing on his cigarette, sipping on coffee, and brooding into middle distance, he began taunting Lahren's viewpoint, which was that boys and young men were given conflicting messages about manhood. Lamenting the fact that men weren't "getting chaste virgins on our wedding night" (yes, really), he slammed Lahren as a "covert feminist" and asked what men got in return for being good men ... then ignored all of Lahren's points as she responded.

Understandably, the entire panel seemed less than impressed by his constant outbursts and Andrew Tate impressions, and Lahren later took to her Instagram Stories to slam him, while simultaneously pointing out the things her husband "got" from her in a day. "A dork/jerk on a podcast asked me what women 'provide' to men. Things my wonderful husband asked me today: how to use the Amazon locker ... what he should eat for dinner ... what candle to buy ... the phone number to use at checkout." Summing it up, she wrote, "I'd say we provide ... life ... and then lifetime assistance lol but maybe I'm just a COVERT fEmIniSt." Honestly, we may disagree with a lot of Lahren's sentiments, but in this particular instance, we kind of think she deserved a slow clap.