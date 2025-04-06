Fox News' Tomi Lahren Once Accidentally Roasted Her Own Marriage
Tomi Lahren may not consider herself a feminist, but when faced with a troll, she didn't hesitate to list the mental load she takes on in her own marriage. Unfortunately for her husband, former baseball catcher J.P. Arencibia, he ended up getting caught in the middle of it (but he'll be fine).
On the off chance you missed it, in late March 2025, Lahren was included in an episode of "Piers Morgan Uncensored" concerning the Netflix hit, "Adolescence." One of the commentators brought in for the episode was blatantly misogynistic from the get-go, and in-between puffing on his cigarette, sipping on coffee, and brooding into middle distance, he began taunting Lahren's viewpoint, which was that boys and young men were given conflicting messages about manhood. Lamenting the fact that men weren't "getting chaste virgins on our wedding night" (yes, really), he slammed Lahren as a "covert feminist" and asked what men got in return for being good men ... then ignored all of Lahren's points as she responded.
Understandably, the entire panel seemed less than impressed by his constant outbursts and Andrew Tate impressions, and Lahren later took to her Instagram Stories to slam him, while simultaneously pointing out the things her husband "got" from her in a day. "A dork/jerk on a podcast asked me what women 'provide' to men. Things my wonderful husband asked me today: how to use the Amazon locker ... what he should eat for dinner ... what candle to buy ... the phone number to use at checkout." Summing it up, she wrote, "I'd say we provide ... life ... and then lifetime assistance lol but maybe I'm just a COVERT fEmIniSt." Honestly, we may disagree with a lot of Lahren's sentiments, but in this particular instance, we kind of think she deserved a slow clap.
Tomi Lahren didn't completely slam her husband
Of course, while Tomi Lahren pointed out the number of basic tasks her husband required her help with, it bears mentioning that she threw in a few reminders that her beef wasn't with him but with the misogynist guest (who shall remain unnamed here, a la Voldemort). For starters, in the same Instagram Story, she made sure to describe J.P. Arencibia (who was previously married to Kimberly Perry, btw) as "wonderful." She'd also talked him up on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," pointing out that it was possible for men to embrace their masculinity without becoming flat-out misogynists who would prefer for their wives to stay in the home. "I happen to be independently successful. I have a husband who's not only a former professional athlete, but is currently a professional baseball coach. So is he not a masculine man? I mean, I'm confused here," she chirped.
Either way, it's pretty clear Arencibia wasn't particularly bothered by his wife's revelation that he requires her assistance with the day-to-day. In fact, he's even given her shout-outs on social media in the past for doing just that. Just over a month prior to Lahren's appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," he gushed in an Instagram caption, "Thank you to my bad ass wife for doing everything she does to hold down the fort while I'm gone (and when I'm home)."
As for Piers Morgan, while there are a ton of things he should apologize for, he does get snaps for pointing out that Lahren brought a lot to the table on his show — though that's not exactly shocking. After all, Morgan is one of the many celebs who can't stand Andrew Tate, so it figures that he doesn't agree when others share his sentiments.