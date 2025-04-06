How Close Are Barron & Tiffany Trump? Old Photos Drop Hints About Their Relationship
The Trump family is a tight-knit crew, but given that both Barron Trump and Tiffany Trump are half-siblings to (and much younger than) the president's three older kids, many have wondered about their relationship. As it turns out, Barron and Tiffany are as close as can be — and the latter has shared a ton of Instagram snaps over the years to prove it.
Tiffany's first Instagram post of Barron came in 2016, in celebration of the youngest Trump turning 10. The snap — a picture from a People photoshoot — showed all of Donald Trump's children posed playfully, with Tiffany even pulling on her youngest half-brother's tie (perhaps a reference to the fact that her stepmother, Melania Trump, once referred to him as "Mini-Donald" for his love of suits). Like we said, it was for a photoshoot, so there's certainly a possibility that the bond was feigned. However, Tiffany went on to share several more images in the years since that hinted at the two being close. In a 2018 Instagram post in honor of their dad's birthday, Tiffany included a black-and-white picture of both her and Barron with Donald. The following year, for Barron's 13th birthday, Tiffany shared a candid paparazzi pic of them during the 2016 Republican National Convention. Then, in 2020, she shared another two pics, this time with a gushy Instagram caption. "Happy 14th birthday to the best 'little' brother I could ever ask for! You mean so much to me, Barron, I wish you all the happiness in the world! Love you!" she wrote.
The pic that best showed off their bond, though, was a throwback Tiffany shared when Barron turned 15. The siblings posed with a massive Minnie Mouse plush, and bar their instant recognizability, they looked like any other tight brother-sister duo.
Tiffany is super close with Melania as well
That Tiffany Trump and Barron Trump are so close isn't super surprising when taking into account the number of signs that she's Melania Trump's favorite stepdaughter. In fact, we can't help but draw parallels between Tiffany and Barron's Minnie Mouse pic and a throwback of Melania with Tiffany at a tennis match, several years before Barron was born. In that paparazzi snap, Tiffany laughed as Melania — then still Donald Trump's girlfriend — cradled her with one arm and whispered something to her.
In another very sweet moment seven years down the line, Tiffany posed with Melania and her one-year-old brother Barron as part of the 2007 Easter celebrations at Mar-a-Lago. Donald Trump wasn't in the picture with them, and neither was Tiffany's mom, Marla Maples, so it's safe to say she was super comfortable hanging out with Melania one-on-one (okay, Barron and the Easter bunny were present as well, but you get what we're saying).
As for Barron, we've yet to see him share gushy posts about Tiffany. Of course, Barron's social media is seriously under wraps, and some have questioned if he even has any accounts in his name (other than an unused account Melania has tagged from time to time, of course, but which was likely started by his parents). Having said that, there is also a possibility that even if Barron did have public accounts, he might not post a ton about Tiffany. The "I mean, I'm definitely your best friend" social media trend favored by older siblings across the globe comes to mind. Time will tell if Barron ever divulges more about his private life online, and if he includes posts about Tiffany. Either way, we have no doubts these two will remain tight regardless.