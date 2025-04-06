How Close Are Barron & Tiffany Trump? Old Photos Drop Hints About Their Relationship

The Trump family is a tight-knit crew, but given that both Barron Trump and Tiffany Trump are half-siblings to (and much younger than) the president's three older kids, many have wondered about their relationship. As it turns out, Barron and Tiffany are as close as can be — and the latter has shared a ton of Instagram snaps over the years to prove it.

Tiffany's first Instagram post of Barron came in 2016, in celebration of the youngest Trump turning 10. The snap — a picture from a People photoshoot — showed all of Donald Trump's children posed playfully, with Tiffany even pulling on her youngest half-brother's tie (perhaps a reference to the fact that her stepmother, Melania Trump, once referred to him as "Mini-Donald" for his love of suits). Like we said, it was for a photoshoot, so there's certainly a possibility that the bond was feigned. However, Tiffany went on to share several more images in the years since that hinted at the two being close. In a 2018 Instagram post in honor of their dad's birthday, Tiffany included a black-and-white picture of both her and Barron with Donald. The following year, for Barron's 13th birthday, Tiffany shared a candid paparazzi pic of them during the 2016 Republican National Convention. Then, in 2020, she shared another two pics, this time with a gushy Instagram caption. "Happy 14th birthday to the best 'little' brother I could ever ask for! You mean so much to me, Barron, I wish you all the happiness in the world! Love you!" she wrote.

The pic that best showed off their bond, though, was a throwback Tiffany shared when Barron turned 15. The siblings posed with a massive Minnie Mouse plush, and bar their instant recognizability, they looked like any other tight brother-sister duo.