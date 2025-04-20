The Inappropriate Vanessa Trump Outfit That Broke The Easiest Fashion Rule Of Them All

When Kai Trump shared a photo dump of what she got up to in March 2025 — a combination of golf days and weddings — she inadvertently opened her mom up to some criticism. This, after a snap of them at a wedding showed Vanessa Trump in a dress that looked very close to white. Gasp.

Like we said, at a glance, Vanessa's look to a wedding had us doing a double take. The dress, which she accessorized with a light beige cardigan and silver heels, looked suspiciously white — though after giving it a closer look, there's a possibility it was actually a very light shade of blue. Of course, it bears mentioning that many experts warn against guests wearing pale or pastel shades for this exact reason. In an interview with Summer Wind, Beaumont Etiquette founder Myka Meier explained, "Anything that could be mistaken for or even too close to white can be too risky." Likewise, speaking to Martha Stewart Weddings, bridal fashion concierge Gabrielle Hurwitz warned that in addition to ditching anything white or cream, "Think twice about silver, champagne, blush, and pale blue, which can read as white in photos."

With that in mind, we wouldn't be surprised if Vanessa realized how inappropriate the outfit's shade looked on camera, and that was why she opted to throw on the cardigan for her photo with her daughters. The cardigan also gave the entire look a more casual feel (seemingly a hallmark of her changed new look since divorcing Donald Trump Jr.), so it certainly didn't look bridal. What's more, that casualness stood out even more compared to Kai's look, which was a floor-length slip dress, also in a pale — albeit significantly darker — shade of blue. Touch-and-go, but we'll give her the benefit of the doubt.