Throwback Pic Of Bettina Anderson With Bangs Is Head-Turning (And Not In A Good Way)

Kimberly Guilfoyle's hair extensions often have a way of sticking out like a sore thumb whenever she's photographed at various political and charity events — but she's not alone in the hair fail department. Like Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s mistress-turned-girlfriend Bettina Anderson also has a history of hair blunders in her career as a model. In 2021, she uploaded a series of snapshots from her shoot with Palm Beach photographer Nick Mele, where she debuted a brand new hairstyle. One set of photos showed the socialite on a playground in workout clothes, sporting what seemed to be clip-in bangs. Another shot featured her in a Coca-Cola sweatshirt and white undies while rocking the same hairstyle. When a follower mentioned the bangs, Anderson admitted they weren't real, saying, "Just for fun," alongside a winking smiley.

That's a huge relief, considering the bangs weren't doing her any favors (sorry, Bettina!). Not only did it seem fake, but the fringe also looked forced and awkward on her head. In our opinion, she'd be better off sticking to her usual soft curls or beachy waves — like when she and Don Jr. made their red carpet debut as a couple at a pre-Super Bowl party in February 2025. As for how she takes care of her natural tresses, Anderson swears by Virtue's Recovery Conditioner and Shampoo and K18's Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask for keeping her hair bouncy and healthy. She also dished her beauty secrets in a 2016 interview with Palm Beach Illustrated. "[I use] Tata Harper Rejuvenating Serum [on my face] and Tammy Fender Lavender Body Oil. Also, silk pillowcases for your hair and your skin. I love my Manito silk pillowcases," she said.

