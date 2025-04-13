Throwback Pic Of Bettina Anderson With Bangs Is Head-Turning (And Not In A Good Way)
Kimberly Guilfoyle's hair extensions often have a way of sticking out like a sore thumb whenever she's photographed at various political and charity events — but she's not alone in the hair fail department. Like Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s mistress-turned-girlfriend Bettina Anderson also has a history of hair blunders in her career as a model. In 2021, she uploaded a series of snapshots from her shoot with Palm Beach photographer Nick Mele, where she debuted a brand new hairstyle. One set of photos showed the socialite on a playground in workout clothes, sporting what seemed to be clip-in bangs. Another shot featured her in a Coca-Cola sweatshirt and white undies while rocking the same hairstyle. When a follower mentioned the bangs, Anderson admitted they weren't real, saying, "Just for fun," alongside a winking smiley.
That's a huge relief, considering the bangs weren't doing her any favors (sorry, Bettina!). Not only did it seem fake, but the fringe also looked forced and awkward on her head. In our opinion, she'd be better off sticking to her usual soft curls or beachy waves — like when she and Don Jr. made their red carpet debut as a couple at a pre-Super Bowl party in February 2025. As for how she takes care of her natural tresses, Anderson swears by Virtue's Recovery Conditioner and Shampoo and K18's Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask for keeping her hair bouncy and healthy. She also dished her beauty secrets in a 2016 interview with Palm Beach Illustrated. "[I use] Tata Harper Rejuvenating Serum [on my face] and Tammy Fender Lavender Body Oil. Also, silk pillowcases for your hair and your skin. I love my Manito silk pillowcases," she said.
Anderson's modeling career has seen her rock different looks
Hair fails and Donald Trump Jr. aside, another thing Kimberly Guilfoyle and Bettina Anderson have in common is their penchant for gaudy, over-the-top fashion. Over the years, her modeling career has seen Anderson embrace many different looks — from chic to sporty to daring and flamboyant, depending on the occasion. In 2024, she sat down with host Sarah Wetenhall on the latter's "Untitled Talk Show" to talk about her love of fashion.
"Fashion is something I truly love," stressed Anderson. "Like, I love wearing beautiful clothes. ... I'm always honored when, you know, someone features me in a magazine. It's very nice." In 2022, she appeared on the cover of Hamilton Jeweler's Accion magazine for their Fall and Winter issue, sporting a crisp white shirt and ball gown skirt from Carolina Herrera. The influencer, who lives an incredibly lavish life, had her hair styled in a slick ponytail as she carried a bunch of shopping bags in her hands. She was also featured on Palm Beach Illustrated's magazine cover to discuss her film project with The Paradise Fund, where she is a co-founder. She posed in a brown belted dress and boots with her hair flowing down her shoulders and back. She shared behind-the-scenes clips from her makeup chair in an Instagram Reel following the cover shoot.
"And that's a WRAP on the 2022 #palmbeach season for moi!" said Anderson, who credited her hairstylist Jennette Zitani for working her magic. "Couldn't have done it without my best girl ... You are an absolute rockstar and you put the glam in glamorous!" Luckily, it seems like she's put the bangs behind her.