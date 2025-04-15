The Glaring Red Flag Reba McEntire And Narvel Blackstock's Marriage Would Never Last

Reba McEntire and Narvel Blackstock were married for several decades before calling it quits, but there was a red flag predicting their downfall years earlier. For much of her career in country music, Blackstock served as her manager — an arrangement that's destroyed relationships for countless celebrity pairings, including, but not limited to, Ike and Tina Turner, Sonny and Cher, and even McEntire's own former daughter-in-law, Kelly Clarkson, whose divorce from Narvel's son, Brandon Blackstock kicked off a nasty legal battle regarding commissions Brandon claimed Clarkson had cheated him out of receiving.

McEntire's post-divorce relationship with Narvel wasn't as volatile, but she still had to hand over tens of millions of dollars to her second ex-husband when their divorce was finalized. Literally, McEntire lost a fortune after her divorce to the tune of $47 million. Unfortunately, most of their romance revolved around dollars and cents, as business was often at the center of their romance. "A situation that was always business" was how she categorized their partnership while speaking with Drew Barrymore. "We started out working together in the band," she explained. "He was part of the band and then became my manager, later on then my husband, but it was a situation that was always business — whether we were getting ready in the morning, pillow talk, whatever, but it was business."

Nicki Swift reached out to Susan Winter, Relationship Expert and Bestselling Author of: Breakup Triage; The Cure for Heartache, who broke down how mixing business and pleasure impacts relationships, especially for celebrity couples.