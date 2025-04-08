We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

On April 1, 2025, movie icon Val Kilmer died from pneumonia at the age of 65. Unsurprisingly, news of Kilmer's sudden death sparked an outpour of tributes from friends and colleagues in the industry. "I'm remembering Val Kilmer today with great admiration for him as a man and as a generational talent who left us an enviable legacy of indelible acting performances," Jim Carrey, who starred alongside Kilmer in "Batman," said in a statement to USA Today. Kilmer's "Heat" co-star Robert De Niro also shared his sadness, describing the late actor as "a special person."

Kilmer, who is best known for his roles in movies like "Batman Forever" and "Top Gun," got his big break in the '80s and went on to become one of the most versatile actors of his generation. Famed critic Roger Ebert once called him the "most unsung leading man of his generation," specifically praising his ability to transform into any role. Yet, despite all of the fame and success, the veteran actor remained largely unfazed by Hollywood's glitz and glamour, choosing instead to lead a quiet life. "I don't really have too much of a notion about success or popularity," Kilmer once said to Total Film. "I never cultivated fame, I never cultivated a persona, except possibly the desire to be regarded as an actor."

But, beyond the screen, Kilmer was a lot more; a father, a poet, an artist, and a humanitarian. From a rough childhood to his religious beliefs, here is the untold truth of Val Kilmer.