The Untold Truth Of Val Kilmer
On April 1, 2025, movie icon Val Kilmer died from pneumonia at the age of 65. Unsurprisingly, news of Kilmer's sudden death sparked an outpour of tributes from friends and colleagues in the industry. "I'm remembering Val Kilmer today with great admiration for him as a man and as a generational talent who left us an enviable legacy of indelible acting performances," Jim Carrey, who starred alongside Kilmer in "Batman," said in a statement to USA Today. Kilmer's "Heat" co-star Robert De Niro also shared his sadness, describing the late actor as "a special person."
Kilmer, who is best known for his roles in movies like "Batman Forever" and "Top Gun," got his big break in the '80s and went on to become one of the most versatile actors of his generation. Famed critic Roger Ebert once called him the "most unsung leading man of his generation," specifically praising his ability to transform into any role. Yet, despite all of the fame and success, the veteran actor remained largely unfazed by Hollywood's glitz and glamour, choosing instead to lead a quiet life. "I don't really have too much of a notion about success or popularity," Kilmer once said to Total Film. "I never cultivated fame, I never cultivated a persona, except possibly the desire to be regarded as an actor."
But, beyond the screen, Kilmer was a lot more; a father, a poet, an artist, and a humanitarian. From a rough childhood to his religious beliefs, here is the untold truth of Val Kilmer.
Val Kilmer struggled with his parents' divorce
Born to Gladys and Eugene Kilmer in December 1959, as the second of three sons, Val Kilmer enjoyed a quiet yet memorable childhood in Chatsworth, a suburban town in Los Angeles, California. But while his early years were filled with happy memories, life as he knew it soon came crashing down.
At only 9 years old, Val's world was upended when his parents divorced, a life-altering event that left him with deep emotional wounds. "It was obvious to me at the time that this was the biggest thing I'd been through," he told The Telegraph in 2004. "It was seen as what it was –- an odd event. That something bad had happened." Following the divorce, Val and his two brothers lived with their father, a situation that caused him an even greater deal of stress. "Things didn't go well between my father and me for a very long time," he explained.
Decades later, Val would experience a similar heartbreak when his wife, Joanne Whalley, unexpectedly filed for divorce in 1995. The "Top Gun" star claimed to have been blindsided, reportedly only finding out about Whalley's filing on the television. It, therefore, should hardly be a surprise that Val was no fan of divorce. "There's nothing good about divorce," he told The Telegraph.
Val Kilmer experienced great tragedy as a teenager
In his lifetime, Val Kilmer experienced a great deal of tragedy. In 1977, his younger brother, Wesley, who was only 15 at the time, drowned in a hot tub after suffering an epileptic seizure. The unexpected loss left a gaping hole in the family, lingering in the shadows even years after. "Our family was never the same again," Kilmer reflected in his eponymous Prime Video documentary, "Val," a sentiment he echoed throughout the film. For Kilmer, particularly, Wesley's death was a tough pill to swallow. "I didn't really get back to earth until about two or three years after my brother died," he shared in an interview with The New York Times.
But while Wesley's death left a lingering ache in Kilmer's heart, the "Top Gun: Maverick" star was determined to keep his memory alive. In his interview with The Telegraph, Kilmer revealed Wesley's interest in art, describing him as a "genius" who earned the admiration of many. The veteran actor also told The New York Times he believed Wesley would have been one of the best filmmakers of his time. Despite the heartache, Kilmer chose to look on the bright side, accepting his brother's death as a chance to learn about the many complexities of life. "I miss him and miss his things. I have his art up. I like to think about what he would have created. I'm still inspired by him," he added.
He made history as the youngest person to get into Juilliard School's drama division
In high school, Val Kilmer discovered his passion for acting, an interest that clearly shaped the rest of his life. Though he initially considered applying to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London, Kilmer eventually settled for Juilliard, where he made history as the youngest person to be admitted into the drama division. It was here that Kilmer laid the foundation for what would become a successful career, even though his younger brother died only one week before starting school. "In a way, the extremely high standards and the activity of the school I'm sure were good for me, because I was forced to really challenge myself about my very life — you know, what I believe about life and death," he shared during a 2005 visit to Julliard.
While Kilmer reportedly harbored some negative feelings about his time at Juilliard, the "Kill the Irishman" star remained deeply grateful for the efforts that went into training them to become world-class acts. "It's a tremendous sacrifice for most of the teachers," he added during his visit to the school. "It costs a great deal to give that gift, and it's something that's really precious."
Similarly, Kilmer himself left a lasting legacy at his alma mater. Following news of his death, Juilliard paid tribute to the actor, praising his undeniable talents and strides in the industry. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and all who were touched by his artistry," the school wrote in a touching Instagram post.
Val Kilmer turned down two big roles in his early career
In the early years of his acting career, Val Kilmer famously turned down a role in Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 film, "The Outsiders," choosing instead to honor an existing commitment to the Broadway play, "The Slab Boys." "The Outsiders," on the other hand, went on to become a cult classic, launching several of its stars, including Tom Cruise and Patrick Swayze, into Hollywood fame.
This, however, was not the only early opportunity Kilmer passed on. He also declined an offer to appear in David Lynch's "Blue Velvet." Years later, Kilmer explained that he turned down the script because he found it overly sexual and felt too shy to take on the role. "I was very naïve when I was younger," he added in an interview with Attitude Magazine (via Far Out). "I said 'no' to a ton of really wonderful directors, and looking back now, I can't remember the reasons why." Kilmer, however, had one major regret with the film — missing the opportunity to work with the movie's lead actor, Isabella Rossellini. "I had a crazy, crazy crush on her, so I would have done it for free," he quipped.
He went against his religious beliefs by receiving cancer treatment
Val Kilmer was raised in the Christian Science faith by his parents, Gladys and Eugene Kilmer. Unsurprisingly, the religion's belief system deeply shaped his worldview, influencing the way he approached life and, particularly, his health. Because of his faith, the actor denied rumors of having cancer for many years, admitting to it only during a 2017 Reddit Q&A with fans. "I did have a healing of cancer," Kilmer replied in response to a question from a fan. "But my tongue is still swollen altho [sic] healing all the time." Kilmer, however, stuck to his religious beliefs, refusing to associate himself with the diagnosis, instead calling it "the suggestion of throat cancer."
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kilmer elaborated on this belief, explaining that Christian Scientists avoid identifying themselves with diseases to avoid manifesting them. "Rather than say I have it or possess it, there is a claim, there is a suggestion that this is a fact," he explained. Similarly, Kilmer was initially not on board with the idea of getting medical cancer treatment, instead choosing to lean into his faith for healing.
But this worried his children — daughter Mercedes and son Jack, who has grown up to be Kilmer's twin — who were eventually able to convince him otherwise. "I just didn't want to experience their fear, which was profound," he said. "I would've had to go away, and I just didn't want to be without them," he explained. The actor subsequently underwent chemotherapy, radiation, and a tracheostomy, an invasive surgery that altered Kilmer's voice permanently.
Val Kilmer was reportedly difficult to work with
During his decades-long run in Hollywood, Val Kilmer's reputation preceded him. Though he was an undeniable talent, the iconic actor was reportedly difficult to work with — adding himself to the list of the most difficult actors in Hollywood. While filming 2000's "Red Planet," Kilmer struggled to get along with his co-star Tom Sizemore, resulting in a heated altercation between the two men. In his memoir, "By Some Miracle I Made It Out of There," Sizemore recounted the experience, noting that things took a turn for the worse between them when Kilmer bragged about getting a higher pay. "I'm making 10 million on this; you're only making two," Kilmer reportedly shouted at Sizemore (via New York Daily News).
But actors were not the only people Kilmer struggled to get along with. John Frankenheimer, who directed "The Island of Dr Moreau," once expressed his dislike for Kilmer. "I don't like Val Kilmer, I don't like his work ethic, and I don't want to be associated with him ever again," he revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Similarly, Joel Schumacher, director of "Batman Forever," recounted an altercation between him and Kilmer that led to them not speaking for two weeks. "It was bliss. I didn't have to listen to the outpourings of a damaged megalomaniac," Schumacher said in an interview with Time Magazine.
In his eponymous documentary "Val," Kilmer acknowledged his past behavior while openly reflecting on his reputation. "I deny none of this and have no regrets because I have lost and found parts of myself that I never knew existed," he added. "And I am blessed."
He was an avid humanitarian
Among his many accomplishments, Val Kilmer was a devoted humanitarian, touching countless lives through his commitment to non-profit causes. For instance, in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Kilmer joined several other celebrities to support relief efforts for those affected by the disaster. "I tried to do what I could after Katrina and made several trips ... just trying to help out," he told ComingSoon.net in 2008.
Beyond disaster relief, Kilmer was also passionate about making a lasting impact through education and advocacy. To drive this passion, Kilmer founded the TwainMania Foundation, a non-profit organization aimed at inspiring young people through art and education. Inspired by the teachings and words of Mark Twain, Kilmer sought to encourage young people to embrace unity and resist all forms of oppression. "You can be the most liberal or conservative, but his style of loving America is like a secret weapon to use in schools because everybody loves him," he explained to The Hollywood Reporter.
Kilmer also frequently collaborated with Americares, a global non-profit organization focused on providing medical care to those affected by poverty, natural disasters, or wars. After news of his death broke, AmeriCares released a statement honoring his contributions to their organization. "Today, we remember Val Kilmer and his philanthropic efforts with Americares. Through his previous collaboration, he helped improve health care access for disaster-affected populations and under-served communities," the organization shared on Facebook.
Val Kilmer explored other forms of creative art throughout his years
Val Kilmer might be best known for his acting career, but the "Top Gun" star was never afraid to express himself in other ways. In the 1980s, Kilmer released "My Edens After Burns," a collection of poems exploring a myriad of themes, including love. In the years that followed, even amid his success as a Hollywood star, Kilmer remained open about his passion for poetry. "Poetry is a very subjective and intimate expression," he once described (via The Hollywood Reporter). "It's literally your heartbeat. Your rhythm. The song of your soul. It's super-concentrated. It's a dense piece of yourself." In addition to "My Eden After Burns," Kilmer is also the author of "Cowboy Poet Outlaw Madman," a collection of his poems released in 2021.
Kilmer's talents, however, did not stop at writing, as he was great at singing — a skill he put to use in "The Doors," a 1991 biopic that saw him take the role of lead singer Jim Morrison. An avid method actor, Kilmer immersed himself in the role, spending countless hours rehearsing the band's songs. In his later years, he also turned to painting, frequently sharing his artwork with fans on social media. While Kilmer's final years saw him step back from acting, he continued to find solace in art. "When one thing is taken, though, another is given," he wrote on his website. "With little voice, my creative juices were boiling over and pouring out of me. I started creating again, painting, writing anything I could. I felt the art healing me."
Val Kilmer proudly collaborated with his two children
Val Kilmer was an accomplished actor, but being a dad was his truest joy. The "Palo Alto" star was a proud dad to his two children, Mercedes and Jack, whom he shared with his ex-wife Joanne Whalley. Despite the demands of his acting career, Kilmer maintained a close bond with his kids, even well into their adulthood. "My dad is such a smart and creative person that I love hanging out with, even if he wasn't my dad, too," Mercedes shared in a 2020 interview with People. Kilmer, in turn, described his children as "really brilliant," adding that he enjoyed watching them grow. "I am just madly, wildly entertained by them. My only gripe is that I never see them enough, so I never get enough of the wild entertainment that everyone else gets," he confessed to People.
Beyond being a devoted father, Kilmer actively supported his children's careers and frequently collaborated with them. In 2020, he starred alongside Mercedes in "Paydirt," acting as her on-screen father. In addition to this, Mercedes was credited as an associate producer on "Val," the 2021 documentary chronicling Kilmer's life and career. Similarly, Jack Kilmer teamed up with his family on the project, doubling as both an associate producer and the film's narrator.
With nothing but memories left to hold on to, Mercedes and Jack couldn't be prouder of their dad and the lasting legacy he left behind. "Thank you for honoring our extraordinary father's memory. We are so proud of him and honored to see his legacy celebrated," they wrote in a statement following his death.