Relationship Expert: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Want To Avoid 'Dull' Marriage With DC Move
Mark Zuckerberg bought a pricey mansion in Washington, D.C., and it could potentially have implications for his marriage. The Meta billionaire was identified as the buyer of a $23 million, 15,400-square-foot mansion — the property is reportedly the third-most expensive home in the city. It's also located only 15 minutes from the White House. A rep for Meta told Politico that Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, bought the home to be in the nation's capital for tech-related "policy issues." Meanwhile, a relationship expert told us that buying the D.C. property could be a way for Zuckerberg and Chan to avoid additional red flags in their marriage.
Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, exclusively told Nicki Swift that Zuckerberg and Chan having a home in D.C. could add a jolt to their marriage. "Long-term couples such as Mark and Priscilla are always looking for ways to spice up their marriage or even just their life," Trombetti told us. The couple met in 2003 and tied the knot in 2012. "Things get dull and people change," the relationship expert added. Even though Zuck and his wife aren't expected to be in D.C. full-time, they could have their eyes on becoming "a Washington power couple," as Trombetti worded it.
Trombetti mentioned that a major contributing factor in the move, besides strengthening their marriage, is for Zuckerberg to strengthen his relationship with Donald Trump's administration. Prior to buying the mansion, Zuckerberg appeared to be in damage-control mode with his wife after he was busted stealing a glance at Lauren Sanchez during Trump's inauguration, but according to our matchmaker, that was blown out of proportion. The relationship expert also believes that residing in their new D.C. mansion could remove some of the strain on Zuckerberg and Chan's marriage.
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan aim for power couple status
Susan Trombetti spoke to us about Mark Zuckerberg's possible intentions for buying a home in Washington, D.C., and how that could impact his marriage. "It's a chance not only to influence tech and industry policy but also to get in good graces with Trump," the CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking told Nicki Swift. We asked if Zuckerberg may be spreading himself too thin by working in Washington and maintaining his CEO responsibilities with Meta. "I am sure there are already stressors on his marriage from this demanding schedule, but this is a chance to at least control some of these things," Trombetti said. It did appear that the Facebook founder was trying to control "stressors" in his personal life.
In the months leading up to the D.C. home purchase, the Meta mogul had been seemingly putting in extra effort with his wife, at least publicly. For Priscilla Chan's 40th birthday, Zuckerberg put on a cringeworthy performance. Borrowing from Benson Boone's playbook, the tech billionaire showed up to his wife's lavish party in a tear-away tuxedo, underneath which he wore a glittery blue jumpsuit — the same that had been worn by Boone at the Grammys. Apparently feeling that any attention was good attention, the Zuckster uploaded footage of his own piano-jumping performance to his Instagram page.
It appears the relationship expert was spot-on with her assessment of Zuckerberg and Chan vying for "power couple" status, as the pair have been maintaining a high profile. Not long after Chan's noteworthy birthday, the duo attended a UFC event together, where they sported matching black outfits and donned their sunglasses inside. Zuckerberg uploaded an Instagram carousel from the event that showed him and Chan rubbing elbows with celebrities and athletes.