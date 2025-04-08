Relationship Expert: Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Want To Avoid 'Dull' Marriage With DC Move

Mark Zuckerberg bought a pricey mansion in Washington, D.C., and it could potentially have implications for his marriage. The Meta billionaire was identified as the buyer of a $23 million, 15,400-square-foot mansion — the property is reportedly the third-most expensive home in the city. It's also located only 15 minutes from the White House. A rep for Meta told Politico that Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, bought the home to be in the nation's capital for tech-related "policy issues." Meanwhile, a relationship expert told us that buying the D.C. property could be a way for Zuckerberg and Chan to avoid additional red flags in their marriage.

Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, exclusively told Nicki Swift that Zuckerberg and Chan having a home in D.C. could add a jolt to their marriage. "Long-term couples such as Mark and Priscilla are always looking for ways to spice up their marriage or even just their life," Trombetti told us. The couple met in 2003 and tied the knot in 2012. "Things get dull and people change," the relationship expert added. Even though Zuck and his wife aren't expected to be in D.C. full-time, they could have their eyes on becoming "a Washington power couple," as Trombetti worded it.

Trombetti mentioned that a major contributing factor in the move, besides strengthening their marriage, is for Zuckerberg to strengthen his relationship with Donald Trump's administration. Prior to buying the mansion, Zuckerberg appeared to be in damage-control mode with his wife after he was busted stealing a glance at Lauren Sanchez during Trump's inauguration, but according to our matchmaker, that was blown out of proportion. The relationship expert also believes that residing in their new D.C. mansion could remove some of the strain on Zuckerberg and Chan's marriage.