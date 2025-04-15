Scandalous Rumors About Vanessa Trump We Can't Ignore

It's rumored that Vanessa Trump used to have a thing for bad boys, even falling hard for one who had to serve time behind bars. "She was an ill thug," a former classmate of Trump's told New York Magazine in 1998. "She went out with this Latin King for like three years."

Former Latin Kings gang member Valentin Rivera told Page Six that he and Trump first met when they were both maybe in the fifth grade at P.S. 158 in New York City. However, it wasn't until they were 15 that they sparked a romance while attending the same house party. According to Rivera, their courtship became difficult when he was sentenced to prison on assault charges. "The first time [she came to visit], she was upset — she cried a little bit. ... She only came to visit me twice because her mother forbid her from coming to visit me," he claimed. Rivera also furnished Page Six with letters he claims Trump wrote to him while he was in prison. "I miss you a lot, especially since it's my birthday coming up. And I wish you were here to celebrate with me. But you'll be out [of prison] for my 18th birthday," she penned in one letter. In another, Trump told him all about her big plans for her 18th year of life. "You'll be back in my arms, my prom, and I want to get pregnant and have a baby with you after January."

As for Trump, when pressed for comment, her camp told the gossip column, "Vanessa is a devoted mother of five amazing children. This is nothing more than an attempt to sensationalize over 20-year-old 'stories' from high school for clickbait." The world may never know.