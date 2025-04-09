The Tragic Truth About Walton Goggins' First Marriage

In the dark comedy drama series created by Mike White, Rick embarks to Thailand on a quest to find and seek revenge on the man who killed his father, whom he never met. Unfortunately, Rick's girlfriend, the young, gullible, and hopelessly in love Chelsea (played by "White Lotus" actor Aimee Lou Wood), is unwittingly along for the ride. It ultimately cost her her life.

"I went to Thailand 18 years ago after a trauma in my life, looking for peace, looking for some resolution that was not so dissimilar from what Rick was looking for," Goggins divulged during an interview with Vulture, referring to his first wife's death. Although Goggins had already moved on with his now-wife Nadia Conners, it was painfully obvious that he was still reeling from the trauma of his first wife's suicide. "I was as lost as Rick is lost. I had nothing for my partner. I understood, intimately, Rick's frame of mind," Goggins said about the surreal case of art imitating life.

Goggins admitted to GQ he still hadn't had the time to "fully unpack the symmetry" between the shell of a person he was twenty years ago arriving in Thailand with the person he is today, ironically portraying another man in the throes of such deep pain. However, he said he had a fleeting thought about it when he first arrived on location in Thailand. "I thought, God, I wish I could hug that guy. I wish I could whisper in his ear, 'You're going to be okay. Life continues, and it continues for everybody if you can just hold on and lean into it and keep walking the walk that you're walking, and keep looking for the answers.'"

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.