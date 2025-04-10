Kristi Noem Confuses White House For '50s Church Service In Unflattering Outfit
We're rarely surprised to see Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem wearing an inappropriate outfit. It's great when someone can recognize the fashion-related errors of their ways and use them to grow and improve in the wardrobe department. It's possible that this is what Noem is doing. Unfortunately, in her latest ensemble, she's going way too far in the other direction.
📍 The White House pic.twitter.com/8WwQ9vtoIj
— NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) April 9, 2025
On April 9, Noem was tagged in a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter. In the pic, she posed with the North Dakota State University football team during their visit to the White House. Amidst a sea of suits, Noem faded into the background in a navy blue midi-length dress with a polo shirt top and a pleated skirt. Paired with a blah-looking pair of nude pumps, this ensemble felt stuffy and outdated. We all know that Noem wants to "make America great again," so perhaps the romanticization of decades past that's required to align with a sentiment like that one has also inspired her to dress like she's heading to Palm Sunday service in 1955. All she needs is a hat, some gloves, and a kiss lock purse, and she'll fit the look to a T.
Backlash may be inspiring Kristi Noem to modify her style
In politics and fashion, the word "conservative" means two different things. And, while many MAGA ladies identify as conservative in their political opinions, their outfits are anything but modest. These days, the bleach blond hair adorned with extensions, over-the-top makeup looks, and body-hugging ensembles seem to be more prevalent than ever. Folks in the MAGA world who rock this particular look are starting to get flak for it, and Noem is certainly one of them. Her Republican makeup fails have made her one of the poster children for the beauty stereotype, and her full glam look for an NYC immigration raid got brutally called out.
As of the recent photo of her posing at the White House, Noem still hasn't given up on her tacky hair extensions or her harsh makeup. Yet, the extra buttoned-up 'fit may indicate that the criticism she has been receiving for her look is starting to get to her. For many folks, Noem's combination of sordid actions and over-the-top style is in totally poor taste. So, perhaps she's attempting to revamp her image by trying out a vintage-inspired, prim and proper look. Will it work? Probably not, but hey — she might as well give it a try.