Kristi Noem Confuses White House For '50s Church Service In Unflattering Outfit

We're rarely surprised to see Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem wearing an inappropriate outfit. It's great when someone can recognize the fashion-related errors of their ways and use them to grow and improve in the wardrobe department. It's possible that this is what Noem is doing. Unfortunately, in her latest ensemble, she's going way too far in the other direction.

📍 The White House pic.twitter.com/8WwQ9vtoIj — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) April 9, 2025

On April 9, Noem was tagged in a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter. In the pic, she posed with the North Dakota State University football team during their visit to the White House. Amidst a sea of suits, Noem faded into the background in a navy blue midi-length dress with a polo shirt top and a pleated skirt. Paired with a blah-looking pair of nude pumps, this ensemble felt stuffy and outdated. We all know that Noem wants to "make America great again," so perhaps the romanticization of decades past that's required to align with a sentiment like that one has also inspired her to dress like she's heading to Palm Sunday service in 1955. All she needs is a hat, some gloves, and a kiss lock purse, and she'll fit the look to a T.