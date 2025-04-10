Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Have Red Flags Flying After Icy-Looking Date Night

A red flag for Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' marriage was on display when they enjoyed a high-profile date night. The NFL power couple sat courtside at one of the most highly anticipated NBA games of the season as Luka Dončić made his return to Dallas to play the Mavericks after being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Patrick rocked a stone-washed denim ensemble, while his wife sported a baggy beige denim look. What stood out about the couple, however, were not the outfits but the looks they wore on their faces; they appeared miserable while taking in the action. Cameras captured them with ice-cold facial expressions as they sat courtside at one of the most exciting NBA games of the year. One snap showed Brittany rifling through her purse as Pat stared ahead with a lifeless look on his face. The pair did not seem to be enjoying one another's company, and the only time the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was seen smiling was when he stood up to embrace Dončić after the game.

The Mavs game was not the first time Patrick and Brittany had a cringey moment while sitting courtside at a basketball game. In February 2022, the pair went to watch Patrick's alma mater, Texas Tech, and they were filmed getting into a squabble. Footage showed Patrick sitting with his arm around Brittany before overdramatically removing it. Brittany then turned to her friends, and amateur lip readers on X, formerly Twitter, believed she said, "Patrick said no resting b***h face." Immediately afterward, Brittany exaggeratedly rolled her eyes. A day after the viral clip was posted, Patrick did some damage control. "Man people are weird... love you babe @brittanylynne8," he tweeted. These are only a couple of the red flags the couple has displayed.