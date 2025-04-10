Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Have Red Flags Flying After Icy-Looking Date Night
A red flag for Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' marriage was on display when they enjoyed a high-profile date night. The NFL power couple sat courtside at one of the most highly anticipated NBA games of the season as Luka Dončić made his return to Dallas to play the Mavericks after being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Patrick rocked a stone-washed denim ensemble, while his wife sported a baggy beige denim look. What stood out about the couple, however, were not the outfits but the looks they wore on their faces; they appeared miserable while taking in the action. Cameras captured them with ice-cold facial expressions as they sat courtside at one of the most exciting NBA games of the year. One snap showed Brittany rifling through her purse as Pat stared ahead with a lifeless look on his face. The pair did not seem to be enjoying one another's company, and the only time the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was seen smiling was when he stood up to embrace Dončić after the game.
The Mavs game was not the first time Patrick and Brittany had a cringey moment while sitting courtside at a basketball game. In February 2022, the pair went to watch Patrick's alma mater, Texas Tech, and they were filmed getting into a squabble. Footage showed Patrick sitting with his arm around Brittany before overdramatically removing it. Brittany then turned to her friends, and amateur lip readers on X, formerly Twitter, believed she said, "Patrick said no resting b***h face." Immediately afterward, Brittany exaggeratedly rolled her eyes. A day after the viral clip was posted, Patrick did some damage control. "Man people are weird... love you babe @brittanylynne8," he tweeted. These are only a couple of the red flags the couple has displayed.
Why fans roasted their relationship
What was supposed to be a playful game wound up revealing some weird things about Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' marriage. The couple took part in a "Couples Quiz" for GQ Sports in July 2023, and there were several awkward moments. One came when Patrick discussed how he can tell when his wife is upset with him. "I think it's just when you get quiet," he said to Brittany. "I'm like, there is something wrong. And then I just walk in and I'm just nervous and I'm like, 'What did I do?'" he added. The revelation about Patrick getting the occasional silent treatment was not the most alarming part of the quick quiz, as that came when Brittany tried to guess her husband's "favorite cheat day meal," which she had no clue about. "Fried chicken," she guessed. "Chicken fried steak?" was her second guess. "No ... Mexican food," the NFL superstar flatly replied. Fans roasted the couple after clips of the exchange were posted online. "Lol. She was so focused on securing that bag she didn't notice!" one joked on X.
The roasting continued when the pair exchanged a kiss before Patrick took the field for the Kansas City Chiefs in November 2023. He was filmed running to the sidelines to see Brittany, who planted a giant smooch on his lips. As soon as his back was turned, the quarterback promptly wiped the kiss off. Football fans shared their theories about the exchange. "You know she made him do that," one wrote on X. "Anything to shut her up," another joked.