Michelle Obama's Fiery Dating Advice Feels More Like A Sly Dump On Barack
Is Michelle Obama trying to tell us that Barack Obama doesn't cook? In a clip posted to Instagram from Michelle's new podcast, "IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson," the former first lady dished out some pointed dating advice to author guest Elaine Welteroth that felt like they could be not-so-subtle digs at her husband. Michelle advised that picking a partner is like picking a player for a basketball team, explaining that, "You wouldn't just pick a shooter. Everybody has to be able to do it all. Each person in a couple has to be able and willing to do it all." While that's not really how a basketball team is formed, the point still stands, as Michelle went on to warn people that at some point, everyone will need a partner who can pick up the slack.
But in a more serious allusion to her and Barack's relationship, Michelle went on to say, "Life is too complicated for two partners not to be real equals in it, you know? Because you just don't know what's going to come." While the words may have served as wisdom, given all the rumors surrounding the two that we can't ignore, Michelle's advice made their marital future sound ominous. It makes us wonder if Barack refusing to do the laundry might be the straw that breaks the camel's back. Well, that or the rumors that he had an affair.
Michelle Obama warned against playing games in relationships
Michelle Obama's other dating advice from her episode with Elaine Welteroth could have been aimed at her daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama. In a separate clip posted to Instagram, Michelle advised young women not to play games while dating. She said, "You shouldn't have to wonder about the goals and visions with the person that's right for you," adding that no one should have to hide who they are and clear conversations between partners should be easy to have.
It's interesting to note that Michelle had previously revealed during a 2018 interview on "Late Night with Stephen Colbert" that Barack was not originally into the idea of marriage. She told Colbert that they "would have these deep discussions about whether marriage was really necessary if two people really loved each other," adding that he would make arguments against it that irritated her. But despite the two going back and forth on the issue, Michelle revealed that one such argument ended with Barack proposing to her over dinner. So while it sounds like Barack may have once been playing the very games Michelle advised against, it looks like the two were able to find some common ground. Though if we're reading between the lines of her recent podcast advice, her pearls of wisdom sound like Barack might be in Michelle's dog house.