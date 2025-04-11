Michelle Obama's Fiery Dating Advice Feels More Like A Sly Dump On Barack

Is Michelle Obama trying to tell us that Barack Obama doesn't cook? In a clip posted to Instagram from Michelle's new podcast, "IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson," the former first lady dished out some pointed dating advice to author guest Elaine Welteroth that felt like they could be not-so-subtle digs at her husband. Michelle advised that picking a partner is like picking a player for a basketball team, explaining that, "You wouldn't just pick a shooter. Everybody has to be able to do it all. Each person in a couple has to be able and willing to do it all." While that's not really how a basketball team is formed, the point still stands, as Michelle went on to warn people that at some point, everyone will need a partner who can pick up the slack.

But in a more serious allusion to her and Barack's relationship, Michelle went on to say, "Life is too complicated for two partners not to be real equals in it, you know? Because you just don't know what's going to come." While the words may have served as wisdom, given all the rumors surrounding the two that we can't ignore, Michelle's advice made their marital future sound ominous. It makes us wonder if Barack refusing to do the laundry might be the straw that breaks the camel's back. Well, that or the rumors that he had an affair.