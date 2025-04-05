Barack Obama Confirms He's Still In Michelle's Dog House (Duh)

Barack Obama's eight years in office took a significant toll on him, and we're not just talking about his grey hair and weight loss. It turns out that being the leader of the free world also plays havoc with your love life; well, it did for 44, anyway. Rumors about the Obamas' marriage woes have been flying thick and fast for years, but they're hard to ignore now. They also can't be written off as "fake news" as the big B himself has confirmed he's in Michelle Obama's dog house, and by all accounts, he's doing all he can to get out of it.

Over the years, there have been some glaring signs that Barack and Michelle's marriage wouldn' last. But somehow, they've always managed to weather the storm. That being said, the Obama family's time in the White House resulted in more of a tornado combined with a tsunami than just some good old-fashioned thunder and lightning. Barack opened up about his marital strife while addressing students at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, on April 3. "I was in a deep deficit with my wife," Barack admitted (via Daily Beast). "So I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things."

Well, he's definitely upped his Instagram game of late. Barack's been posting heartfelt tributes, promoting Michelle's new podcast, and sharing the V-day love. "Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine's Day," he captioned a selfie of the two.