Barack Obama Confirms He's Still In Michelle's Dog House (Duh)
Barack Obama's eight years in office took a significant toll on him, and we're not just talking about his grey hair and weight loss. It turns out that being the leader of the free world also plays havoc with your love life; well, it did for 44, anyway. Rumors about the Obamas' marriage woes have been flying thick and fast for years, but they're hard to ignore now. They also can't be written off as "fake news" as the big B himself has confirmed he's in Michelle Obama's dog house, and by all accounts, he's doing all he can to get out of it.
Over the years, there have been some glaring signs that Barack and Michelle's marriage wouldn' last. But somehow, they've always managed to weather the storm. That being said, the Obama family's time in the White House resulted in more of a tornado combined with a tsunami than just some good old-fashioned thunder and lightning. Barack opened up about his marital strife while addressing students at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, on April 3. "I was in a deep deficit with my wife," Barack admitted (via Daily Beast). "So I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things."
Well, he's definitely upped his Instagram game of late. Barack's been posting heartfelt tributes, promoting Michelle's new podcast, and sharing the V-day love. "Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine's Day," he captioned a selfie of the two.
Barack's aiming for a happy wife, happy life
Barack Obama has confessed that he's doing his best to repay Michelle Obama for the marriage deficit he racked up during his time as president. However, he's going to struggle to find the time despite being retired—well, sort of.
Barack told Hamilton College President Steven Tepper during his April 3 speech that he's been clocking up the hours laboring away at the Obama Foundation. And, as if that's not enough on its own, he's also writing part two of his presidential memoirs. The first, "A Promised Land," was a huge success, selling an estimated 2.6 million copies, making it the USA's number-one book of 2020. But, he confessed, writing most definitely isn't a joy for him. In fact, Barack admitted it was akin to churning out "like 50 term papers." So, he better be a multitasking pro because if he doesn't manage to fit in plenty of Michelle time, the couple could seriously end up on the skids.
As it is, Barack's been fueling the Michelle divorce chatter with a series of solo outings. She was nowhere to be seen when he took their daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama, out for dinner in LA on March 4. And, Michelle didn't attend Jimmy Carter's funeral or Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. Of course, given how The Donald consistently talked smack and spread crazy conspiracy theories about Barack, her absence from the latter was hardly a surprise.