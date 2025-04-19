Elon Musk May Have Kickstarted A Brutal Feud With Kamala Harris
Elon Musk engaged in a one-sided feud with former vice president Kamala Harris for months before she finally responded.
In 2024, Musk made a tasteless comment about Harris possibly getting assassinated while speaking about Donald Trump's assassination attempts. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote, "And no one's even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala" (via The Guardian). Explaining his reaction to Tucker Carlson, Musk claimed the outrage about his comment was overblown. "I made a joke, which I realized — I deleted — which is like: nobody's even bothering to try to kill Kamala because it's pointless. What do you achieve?" he said during the interview. He continued, "Some people interpreted it as though I was calling for people to assassinate her, but I was like ... Does it seem strange that no one's even bothered? Nobody tries to assassinate a puppet ... She's safe."
Musk also reportedly helped block Harris from appearing on Joe Rogan's podcast ahead of the presidential election. In "FIGHT: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House," co-authors Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes claim that Musk was one of the biggest names who influenced Rogan to deny Harris airtime on his hugely popular, controversial platform. As noted by the Daily Beast, while Harris and Rogan's respective teams had been discussing plans for her to appear on the show in late October 2024, Rogan eventually started leading her on. Soon, Harris, like the rest of the world, learned that Rogan had booked Trump's podcast appearance on the same day she had hoped to pencil in a sit-down, denying her an opportunity to speak to his audience (while cementing his political allegiances).
Kamala Harris criticized Elon Musk
Kamala Harris never responded to Elon Musk's assassination comments, but it's not like she had to. The Secret Service publicly took him to task — in so many words. "As a matter of practice we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence," read its statement in September 2024 (via BBC). "We can say, however, that the Secret Service investigates all threats related to our protectees."
The White House also chimed in. "As President Biden and Vice President Harris said after yesterday's disturbing news, 'there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country,' and 'we all must do our part to ensure that this incident does not lead to more violence," read its statement (via ABC News). "Violence should only be condemned, never encouraged or joked about. This rhetoric is irresponsible."
As for what Harris has said about Musk? Well, Harris got shady with him in April 2025 when reacting to Susan Crawford — whom Musk and Donald Trump rallied against — winning a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. "Judge Susan Crawford's victory is a victory for working people in Wisconsin," posted Harris to Instagram. "She will take her seat on the bench and continue to uphold the rights and protect the freedoms of all people in her state." In the accompanying video, Harris turned her attention to Musk and his perceived influence over President Trump. "There is an unelected billionaire who should not and will not have a greater voice than the working people of Wisconsin," she said.