Elon Musk May Have Kickstarted A Brutal Feud With Kamala Harris

Elon Musk engaged in a one-sided feud with former vice president Kamala Harris for months before she finally responded.

In 2024, Musk made a tasteless comment about Harris possibly getting assassinated while speaking about Donald Trump's assassination attempts. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote, "And no one's even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala" (via The Guardian). Explaining his reaction to Tucker Carlson, Musk claimed the outrage about his comment was overblown. "I made a joke, which I realized — I deleted — which is like: nobody's even bothering to try to kill Kamala because it's pointless. What do you achieve?" he said during the interview. He continued, "Some people interpreted it as though I was calling for people to assassinate her, but I was like ... Does it seem strange that no one's even bothered? Nobody tries to assassinate a puppet ... She's safe."

Musk also reportedly helped block Harris from appearing on Joe Rogan's podcast ahead of the presidential election. In "FIGHT: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House," co-authors Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes claim that Musk was one of the biggest names who influenced Rogan to deny Harris airtime on his hugely popular, controversial platform. As noted by the Daily Beast, while Harris and Rogan's respective teams had been discussing plans for her to appear on the show in late October 2024, Rogan eventually started leading her on. Soon, Harris, like the rest of the world, learned that Rogan had booked Trump's podcast appearance on the same day she had hoped to pencil in a sit-down, denying her an opportunity to speak to his audience (while cementing his political allegiances).

